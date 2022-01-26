Marcelo Flores, summoned by the U-20 and will be a sparring partner for Gerardo Martino’s Mexican National Team

The Arsenal player will participate with Luis Pérez’s team in the friendly matches against Costa Rica.

Marcelo Flores, a midfielder from Arsenal’s lower divisions, was called up by Luis Perez, for the Sub-20 concentration that will carry out the Mexican team, and in which they will have two friendly matches against Costa Rica, in addition to serving as a sparring partner for the Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, which will also be concentrated in the same place, upon his return from Jamaica.

The midfielder of the Gunners Sub-21, did not appear in the call of the English team, which had a match this Tuesday, because he reported with the Tricolor of Luis Perez. At the High Performance Center, the selection of Gerardo Martino He will live with the Sub-20 and they will be able to share some training sessions.

The 18-year-old is one of the priorities of the Mexican team, because Canada still interested in the Arsenal player. Marcelo Flores he can play with Mexico, England or with the country of the Maple Leaf, because he has all three nationalities.

Marcelo Flores was summoned by the Mexican Under-20 National Team for the friendly matches against Costa Rica. Getty Images

Canada had the young midfielder considered for a camp in early January, but due to the pandemic it was cancelled. On the January FIFA date, there was a fear that the 18-year-old boy was called up by Canada for the knockout matches, because Mexico I do not consider it in the major representative.

Up to now, Marcelo Flores has said that he enjoys his experience with Mexico, although he has not closed the door to play with other representatives, such as Canada or England.

At the Gunners, the 18-year-old has stood out for his skill on the ball and his ability to create danger in the opposite goal, at the Under-23 level, to which he was recently promoted.

In this call, in addition to training with the Tricolor of ‘Tata’ Martino, Marcelo Flores will be able to play two games against Costa Rica, which serves as preparation for the U-20 World Cup that will be played this year.