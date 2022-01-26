Mango has the most flattering red dresses to add to your wardrobe

This 2022 it’s time to leave the basics. And not only do we say so, but the trends themselves and the street style he screams for it. And one of the latest additions has been the color red. there is something else sensual and flattering what a dress in this color? Although it is an intense tone, the truth is that it looks good on almost everyone, because brings light and life to looks and along with a dress, we have the best ally in our wardrobe.

CElebrities who know the power of red

As we have mentioned, the street style and the it girls They are the ones that often set the trends that are going to be worn and those that are not, and the truth is that red has had a lot of prominence among the elite. In fact, this color is one of the most popular in the Queen Letiziawhich shows that it is a more than successful tone for any occasion.

Queen Letizia’s red dressgtres

victoria beckham She is another of the celebrities who declares herself a lover of this color, and as we can see, it suits her wonderfully. In her case, she opts for a long flowing dress, with a black bow on the neck.

Victoria Beckham’s red dressgtres

And not everything has to be long and fluid dresses, but short ones also have their role, and actress Reese Witherspoon knows it well, wearing one that looks great on her, with matching lips and neutral sandals to give her all the prominence. .

Reese Witherspoon’s red dressgtres

Mango red dresses

Mango has echoed this fact and has filled its stores with ideal and off-road dresses in red (although it’s hard to believe) since you can combine them with a multitude of clothes and shoes. So put beige and black aside and bet on what will be the color of 2022.

Shirt dress by Mango For sale in Zalando (39.99 euros). This model has an air vintage, how popular is it now. Short-sleeved, midi and with lacing, it is perfect for stylizing the figure and worn with both flat shoes and high heels. Buy Product

Long cotton dress by Mango For sale in Zalando (39.99 euros). This model is the clear representation of spring. So, if you’re already thinking about the next season, this dress will be ideal to wear with cowboy boots. Buy Product

Mango red dress For sale in Zalando (39.99 euros). Another option is this dress where the special thing is the embroidery both on the neck and on the bottom. They give it that characteristic spring look and look perfect with high-top boots, moccasins or Mary Janes. Buy Product

Pleated dress by Mango For sale in Mango (22.99 euros, before 39.99 euros). Pleating is not only applied to skirts, but dresses can also benefit from this technique, and a clear representation of how good this dress can be, ideal for going to a dinner. Buy Product

Flowy dress with knot by Mango For sale in Mango (25.99 euros, before 29.99 euros). This dress is for those looking to swap LBD for a red mini dress. The neckline with the gathers and the straps make it an original and perfect option to stand out on a special occasion. Buy Product

As an Affiliate, TELVA obtains income from affiliated purchases that meet the applicable requirements. The inclusion of links does not influence the editorial independence of this medium: the editors select and analyze the products freely, according to their criteria and specialized knowledge.

