Madonna wants to ‘recreate’ 2003 kiss with Britney Spears on joint tour

Madonna is ready to frown again.

The Queen of Pop wants to go on tour with Britney Spears and redo their infamous kiss from the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.

“Hell yeah!” Madonna, 63, on Instagram Live on Tuesday after a fan asked her if she plans to do another world tour one day. “Stadium, baby! Me and Britney, what’s up with that?

However, Material Girl acknowledged that she “wasn’t sure” if the 40-year-old Spears “would be interested” in the idea.

After all, a source told Page Six in November that returning to the stage wasn’t the “Toxic” singer’s “top priority” following the termination of her conservatorship, which controlled her personal and financial affairs for nearly 14 years. .

Still, Madonna said she thinks a joint tour “would be really cool,” adding, “We could recreate the original.” [kiss].”

Madonna wants to go on tour with Britney Spears 18 years after their kiss at the VMAs.WireImage

The pop stars sent fans wild in August 2003 when they kissed at the VMAs while performing Madonna’s song “Hollywood” with Christina Aguilera. Less than two months later, they released a collaboration, “Me Against the Music”, as the lead single from Spears’ album “In the Zone”.

Madonna and Spears last took the stage together in November 2008 for a surprise duet of “Human Nature” during the “Vogue” singer’s “Sticky & Sweet Tour.”

The Queen of Pop opened up about the “Toxic” singer on Instagram Live Tuesday.fishyboi95/Twitter

Though they haven’t worked together since, Madonna and the “Gimme More” singer remain close friends.

Madge even publicly advocated for Spears’ release from her conservatorship, writing on her Instagram story in July 2021: “Bring this woman back to life…This is a human rights violation!”

Madonna also helped out behind the scenes. A source exclusively told Page Six in November that the legendary entertainer had been “fighting a war” over Spears, explaining, “She’s hell-bent on righting the wrongs Britney had to put up with. She has offered to help in any way she can and is not afraid to speak up or intervene if necessary.”