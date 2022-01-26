Love is over! Meet the celebrity couples who did not make it to 2022

Love is over… from using it so much or not using it. We know that the celebrity couples sometimes they have really busy schedules that cause their relationships to not last. And, in 2021, there have been many who have ceased to be so, find out who they were.

Maybe some will take you by surprise, others maybe you already expected it, but the fact is that these celebrities started 2021 together and finished it separated.

Now it’s time to remember and in turn bring bad memories to your head because you thought that these celebrities were going to be together forever, however, some of them didn’t make it. Without further ado, check out which characters They ended their relationship after distilling immense chemistry between them.

Couples that are no longer together that 2022

Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes, (2019-2021) : They were so handsome, so adorable, so loved, so natural… that their breakup really surprised their fans because, despite their youth, it seemed that theirs was eternal.

: They were so handsome, so adorable, so loved, so natural… that their breakup really surprised their fans because, despite their youth, it seemed that theirs was eternal. Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi (2020-2021) : Subtly and quietly, they have ended their relationship after a few months.

: Subtly and quietly, they have ended their relationship after a few months. Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik (2015-2021) : With a daughter in common, it is not yet clear what has happened between them, but there are accusations of abuse and a series of very unpleasant stories that are not yet clarified.

: With a daughter in common, it is not yet clear what has happened between them, but there are accusations of abuse and a series of very unpleasant stories that are not yet clarified. Amelia Bono and Manuel Martos (2007-2021) : 13 years married, 4 children together. They had a beautiful and strong relationship that the businesswoman and the musician continue to dedicate wonderful words to each other even though they are no longer a couple.

: 13 years married, 4 children together. They had a beautiful and strong relationship that the businesswoman and the musician continue to dedicate wonderful words to each other even though they are no longer a couple. Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas (2019-2021) : Perhaps this couple did break their love from using it so much because we had never seen so much love on camera.

: Perhaps this couple did break their love from using it so much because we had never seen so much love on camera. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez (2017-2021) : With a ring on his finger and everything, but weeks before it was official, they broke off an engagement that seemed to be very serious.

: With a ring on his finger and everything, but weeks before it was official, they broke off an engagement that seemed to be very serious. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (2012-2021) : There are still things to be resolved while their divorce is decided in court because there are 4 children whose custody is yet to be determined and a large estate to distribute.

: There are still things to be resolved while their divorce is decided in court because there are 4 children whose custody is yet to be determined and a large estate to distribute. Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian (2016-2021) : They have finished and come back and so on a lot of times until, during the summer of 2021 and without making much noise, they finally separated.