Los Angeles Lakers players live it in Miami despite the loss to the Heat

So what do they drink when they win?

Despite losing to the Heat over the weekend, the Los Angeles Lakers seemed to have a lot of fun in Miami, drinking some very expensive drinks, including a $10,500 bottle of wine.

On Saturday night, Carmelo Anthony was seen at the Prime 112 celebrity steakhouse with Kamal Hotchandani and friends from Haute Living magazine, drinking “extremely expensive wine,” the spies said, including a Barolo, Vega Sicilia Unico and a bottle of Grand Cru.

On Sunday, the team fell to the Heat, falling below .500, but didn’t seem too shaken after the loss.

After the game, LeBron James, outcast Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Anthony and other teammates were seen at Miami’s Kiki on the River hotspot, known for hosting stellar parties like Larsa Pippen’s latest birthday bash.

We heard the team was drinking a $10,500 bottle of Petrus and had a bottle of James’ brand of alcohol, Lobos Tequila.

And while there are trade rumors surrounding Westbrook, it sounds like he might want to spend more time in Miami.

On Monday morning, the owner was seen taking a virtual tour, using an Oculus headset, of the new E11EVEN luxury residences, which open in two weeks.

“I was looking for units to invest in,” a source said.

The Residences, a partnership between Marc Roberts and Michael Simkins of E11even Nightclub and Property Markets Group, has reportedly sold its first phase of development with plans for a second.

Roberts told Real Deal that buyers have included “people in their 20s, cryptocurrency buyers, celebrities and influencers, and much of our clientele” at the nightclub, including the WNBA’s Candace Parker, ESPN co-host Sage Steele and MMA fighter Luke Rockhold. .

A team representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this month, James tweeted to fans that the Lakers would get better after team legend Magic Johnson publicly disparaged the team.

“LakerNation, I apologize and I promise we will be better!” James tweeted.

Johnson had tweeted that “fans can accept being outplayed, but we deserve more than a lack of effort and no sense of urgency” after an embarrassing loss to the Nuggets.

But Westbrook commented at the time: “Magic is entitled to his opinion. And he’s not here every day. He is not around us every day. He is not aware of what is going on internally with us and he tries to figure things out. But I have no answer to that.”