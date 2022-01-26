Lorena Cuéllar verifies the start-up of the Complex of Specialized Attention in Health and Well-being

Governor Lorena Cuéllar Cisneros confirmed the start of operations of the Specialized Health and Well-being Care Complex, made up of the Hemodialysis and Ambulatory Surgery Medical Specialties Units, located in the community of Tepetomatitlán, municipality of Apetatitlán.

Accompanied by the general director of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), Zoé Robledo Aburto; the technical secretary of General Health, José Ignacio Santos Preciado, and the state secretary of Health, Rigoberto Zamudio Meneses, the president toured the facilities of the center that will provide free, timely, comprehensive and quality services to people from the most vulnerable sectors that They do not have any type of social security.

After supervising the equipment of the physical spaces and meeting some of the personnel who will work in both clinics, the head of the local Executive stressed that one of the main axes of her government is to ensure the health of the Tlaxcalans.

“In Tlaxcala, unfortunately, we have the first places in kidney failure, especially in our children, and that is why my dream was to create an important space for the care of these patients and not only that, we are working to create 10 more clinics that help with the prevention of this disease”, he mentioned.

He added that minimally invasive surgeries are also of the utmost importance to ease the workload of hospitals that during the pandemic had to prioritize people infected with Covid-19.

In his speech, Santos Preciado, who attended on behalf of the federal Secretary of Health, Jorge Carlos Alcocer Varela, stressed that the complex represents

an important technological advance by having state-of-the-art equipment to deal with chronic kidney diseases, for which they will provide their support to the Ministry of Health (Sesa) in the certification and recertification of their hospitals.

“I am certain that it is the beginning of a great trajectory for the Tlaxcala health system with the determined and committed action of the governor, because this is indeed what the people of Tlaxcala deserve. The Health Council assists the health sector in issues as important as the certification of the medical care establishment (…) the commitment is to support them in the timely recertification of their medical establishments, as well as the dialysis units”, he indicated.

In turn, Zamudio Meneses explained that the 2019-2024 Health Sector Program revealed that state services during the years 2017 and 2018 lacked medicines and supplies, lack of personnel and overload of services; in addition to greater inequity in the care of peasants, inhabitants of indigenous and rural areas.

“Starting from the understanding of this reality and in order to be able to transform it, we responsibly assume the commitment to seek the tools to guarantee quality health services to all citizens, which allow us to decisively combat the backwardness that exists in this matter,” he said.

Meanwhile, the coordinator of First Level Units of the IMSS, Manuel Cervantes Ocampo, pointed out that derived from the agreements that the institute has with Sesa, they will be able to channel their successors to the Center for Specialized Attention in Health and Welfare.

“Health is everyone’s commitment and here in Tlaxcala there is direction, rhythm, political commitment with our governor, I ask for a round of applause for her, because there is the political decision, Rigoberto has to act, sit down with us, but when a governor as the lady governor is committed to health, blessed be, “he concluded.

The Specialized Health and Welfare Care Complex was built in an area of ​​6,753 square meters with an investment of 234,880,912 pesos, of which 112,967,731 pesos were earmarked for its construction and 121,913,000 181 pesos in equipment.

The Hemodialysis Unit has 15 chairs where they will perform an average of 13,000 sessions a year, while the Ambulatory Surgery Unit has three operating rooms equipped with laparoscopy towers, aerial anesthesia machines for surgical procedures and endoscopy procedures; will have nine to 12 short-stay beds available. On average, around 3,000 surgeries can be performed per year, patients can be discharged the same day of their intervention.

The Complex is the first in its category to have the EDGE certification in the country, as it is a sustainable construction with a 45 percent decrease in its carbon footprint, which contributes to the fulfillment of the Sustainable Development Goals ( SDG) of the United Nations (UN), which was built in the first 100 days of the current government.

