López-Gatell: schools are not contagion centers; face-to-face classes can continue

Hugo Lopez–Gatell, undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, assured that the activities and classes face-to-face they can continue, since schools are not centers of contagion of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

In your post, Lopez–Gatell emphasized:

“Schools are not centers of contagion. The percentage of COVID-19 cases in minors has not skyrocketed compared to the population as a whole; It has been maintained since the beginning of the epidemic. school activities face-to-face they can continue”.

Schools are not centers of contagion. The percentage of cases of #COVID19 in minors it has not shot up compared to the population as a whole; It has been maintained since the beginning of the epidemic. In-person school activities may continue. — Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) January 25, 2022

Lopez – Gatell He said that COVID-19 infections are going down

Earlier, the undersecretary He commented that in recent days there has been a slowdown in infections; the drop in cases and a vaccinated population, he suggested, could contribute to the “end” of the pandemic in Mexico and in the world, as also reported by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The omicron variant, although it spreads rapidly, does not generate serious cases in vaccinated people. It will eventually cause immunity in a large proportion of people, which could contribute to the end of the epidemic period by #COVID19 in Mexico and the world. pic.twitter.com/KCBxVIVd7G — Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) January 25, 2022

The message of Lopez–Gatell about classes face-to-face It occurs when the governments of Chihuahua, Aguascalientes, Nayarit, Hidalgo, Durango and Quintana Roo announced that they will keep classes at a distance, due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

San Luis Potosí and Tabasco will manage classes face-to-face

Local governments have the capacity to determine the type of classes