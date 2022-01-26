live the worst tragedy

Losing a child is the worst thing that can happen to a mother and father, but if the cause of death was suicide, the misfortune is even greater.

In recent days, the actress, Regina King, and the singer, Sinead O’Connor face this terrible situation as their sons Ian Alexander (26 years old) and Shane (17 years old), respectively, ended their lives in an unexpected way.

Earlier this year Shane O’Connor disappeared from a hospital where he was under surveillance after a suicide attempt. It was on January 7 when an Irish police spokesman revealed that they had found the body of a young man in the Bray area of ​​Wicklow. It was the heir to the artist.

“My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please stay in peace,” the interpreter wrote on her Twitter account.

The singer had to willingly enter a hospital since the loss of her offspring led her to suffer a terrible emotional disorder that she reflected through several Twitter messages.

“I have decided to follow my son. There is no point in living without him. Everything I touch, I ruin. I only stayed for him. And now he is gone. I have destroyed my family. My children don’t want to meet me. I am a shit … of person and all of you only think that I am good because I can sing. I am not, “the artist wrote.

Sinead expressed through the same social network her intention to take her own life, a thought that had already crossed her mind in the past due to various personal problems.

“I’m a piece of shit… I don’t deserve to live and everyone who knows me will be better off without me. I’m sorry for all the damage I caused,” he said.

The pain that Sinead feels is immense and at the same time she considers herself guilty for the wrong decision that the minor took to take his own life.

undone

The only son of the actress and director, Regina Kings, Ian Alexander Junior, committed suicide on January 19, just on his birthday.

Discard, the actress from movies like Jerry Maguire and Miss Congeniality 2 shared the fatal news through a statement.

“Our family is deeply devastated by the loss of Ian. “He was a shining light who cared about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you”, can be read in the letter.

Ian was a product of Regina’s relationship with music producer Ian Alexander. They got married, lasted 10 years and in 2007 they divorced.

Ian Alexander Junior was a musician and DJ. He often accompanied his mother to various events. She and he had a very special bond that they always boasted.

“It’s amazing to have a mother that I enjoy being with,” the young man said during the 2019 Golden Globes.

MORE CASES

Other celebrities have had to go through this ordeal. The late Marlon Brando lost his daughter Cheyenne when she was just 25 years old. Due to a long depression, the then young woman hanged herself in her own room.

Scott Newman, who was the son of the late Oscar winner Paul Newman and Jackie Witte, was found dead in a hotel room in Los Angeles, California, in 1978. Police said his death occurred from a drug overdose.

Sylvester Stallone’s son, Sage, made the wrong decision to end his life on July 6, 2012. He took a large number of pills. The actor still suffers from the loss of his son.

In February 2021, the Durango State Prosecutor’s Office reported that Alma Rosa Medina Gámiz, 41, committed suicide. She was found with a rope around her neck.

She was the daughter of the Patrulla 81 singer, José Ángel Medina, who died of COVID-19 weeks before his heir ended his life.