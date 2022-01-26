LIST: These are the 11 cell phones that produce the most radiation: how does it affect you?

Did you know that exposing yourself to radiofrequency for using your cell phone for a long time can cause heating in the area of ​​the body where you support the smartphone?

It was the Nuclear Safety Council (CSN) that recently announced the cell phone list what else RADIATION cause.

Radiation is understood as “the emission, propagation and transfer of energy from any medium in the form of electromagnetic waves or particles”.

According to the CSN, there are some smartphones that emit radiation in WATTS per Kilograms, and since they reach 20BITS they could be considered devices that have a lot of radiation, which is absorbed by the human body.

For the analysis of which cell phones have the most radiation, just over 3,807 of them were examined and here we present the LIST of the brands and models that are most harmful to the human body:

Motorola Edge emits an intensity of 1.79 watts per kilogram and leads the ranking.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra emits 0.55 watts per kilogram.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite emits 0.89 watts per kilogram.

iPhone 13 mini emits 0.97 several per kilogram.

iPhone 13 emits 0.98 watts per kilogram.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max put out 0.99 watts per kilogram.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 emits 1.10 watts per kilogram.

Sony Xperia A2 Plus emits 1.41 watts per kilogram.

Google’s Pixel 3A XL puts out 1.39 watts per kilogram.

Google’s Pixel 4A puts out 1.37 watts per kilogram.

OnePlus 6T emits 1.55 watts per kilogram.

If I have any of these models, do they represent any risk to my health?

According to the German Office for Radiation Protection, a device with a SAR value of 0.6 watts per kilogram is considered “low radiation”.

However, the World Health Organization (WHO) advises that the recommended limit is 2 watts per kilogram.

The list of the 11 cell phones that we previously presented to you does NOT pose a risk to your health, since none of those presented exceeds the figure indicated by the WHO.

