Lili Reinhart (‘Riverdale’) points to the ‘bob’

This week there are many ‘celebrities’ who are going through the hairdresser to renew their image. While Gigi Hadid and Jennifer Lopez decided to change the color of their hair, adding butter blonde and brown, respectively, Lili Reinhart He has kept his usual color, but has retouched the cut.

Since we’ve known her, the ‘Riverdale’ actress has always worn her hair just below her shoulders, except for the occasional red carpet where she has resorted to extensions. The one who plays Betty in the teen series has grown tired of her usual court and has welcomed a Very flattering mid-length. It’s about a ‘Bob’one of the trend haircuts of the season.

There are tons of variations on this cut (all incredibly flattering), and Lili has gone for the ‘blunt bob’, a symmetrical cut characterized by the absence of layers. These are the images with which the actress has shown her new haircut to her followers. Look!

The actress has decided to cut to the chase and now wears a half mane above the shoulders. We’ve never seen Lili with such short hair, but she definitely flatters her. For this change of ‘look’, Reinhart has relied on Adam Campbellhairdresser who works with other ‘celebs’ like Natalie Portman and Angelina Jolie.

This trendy haircut is one of the favorites of many celebrities this season. Without going any further, recently it was Kourtney Kardashian who showed us how good she feels, and now the ‘Riverdale’ actress confirms it. Do you dare to go through a hairdresser too? They have convinced us!

