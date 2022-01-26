Leonardo DiCaprio Was Once Rejected For This Movie Due To His ‘Atrocious Voice’

As one of Hollywood’s leading actors, Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio pretty much has his pick in any role he chooses. But in his early days, even the Titanic star didn’t get a free pass for every role. In fact, there was a part that DiCaprio couldn’t understand because of his ‘atrocious voice’.

Leonardo DiCaprio lost a role to Ewan McGregor because of his voice

DiCaprio has enjoyed being one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood. But even as his popularity peaked, the Oscar winner wasn’t immune to rejection from time to time. This was the case when he auditioned for 2001 Moulin Rouge.

The film was a romantic musical that would have seen DiCaprio reunite with his Romeo + Juliet Director Baz Luhrman. It was a commercial success and received several Academy Award nominations.

Back in a renewed interview with Variety, DiCaprio revealed that he lost the role because he just wasn’t cut out for that genre of film.

“To be honest, I’m not really ready to do a musical, just because I have a pretty awful voice,” DiCaprio said.

Because of this, I would lose Moulin Rouge to Ewan McGregor. But not for lack of trying.

“But we had a friendly thing where it was me and him [Baz Luhrman] and a pianist, and we tried to sing a song together. It didn’t go very well. I think it was ‘Lean on Me’, and when I hit the high note, he just turned to me. ‘Yeah, D, I don’t know if this conversation should go on,'” DiCaprio recalled.

How Leonardo DiCaprio learned to handle rejection

In order to become the movie star he eventually became, DiCaprio had to change his attitude towards auditions and rejection. It was a lesson he learned at a young age when he was just starting out in the industry. When he auditioned, DiCaprio tried to prove himself to the casting directors by trying to be who they needed him to be.

“You’re supposed to present yourself as someone who can basically do whatever they want,” DiCaprio told the Screen Actors Guild Foundation. “And I remember having that attitude for a while and not getting a job for a year.”

But that year taught The wolf of wall street star in a valuable lesson on acting.

“But the truth is, it was that year of rejection where I took a different attitude towards the audition process and started getting jobs after that,” DiCaprio said. “And I think it was really because I told myself that I don’t depend on this job. This is not going to define me. I started selling myself less, preparing for roles more, really researching the characters as much as I could. And not feel like my self-esteem depended on whether I booked the job or not.”

The only role Leonardo DiCaprio regrets turning down

In addition to being turned down, DiCaprio also turned down his fair share of movie roles. In a new interview with GQ, there was one movie in particular DiCaprio would have wanted to make.

“boogie nights It’s a movie that I loved and I wish I had made it,” he shared.

As some know, DiCaprio turned down Paul Thomas Anderson’s movie to make Titanic. The leading role would later go to Mark Wahlberg. The actor stated that if possible, he would have tackled both films at the same time. Even so, he did not regret having done Titanic.

“I would have been happy to do both. And the truth is that if she hadn’t done Titanic, I sure wouldn’t be able to make the kind of movies or have the career that I have now,” DiCaprio said. “But it would have been interesting to see if it had gone the other way.”

