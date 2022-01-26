Leonardo DiCaprio shares an article from the UMSNH

Leonardo DiCaprio shares an article from UMSNH, in which a technique called Protected Assisted Migration was implemented

Morelia, Mich.- The famous actor, Leonardo DiCaprio shared an article from the Universidad Michoacana de San Nicolás de Hidalgo, in which a technique called Protected Assisted Migration was implemented for the reforestation of 10 hectares that were cut down by organized crime just 300 meters from the area. of the Monarch Butterfly, indicated the member of the Natural Resources Research Institute of the UMSNH, Cuauhtémoc Sáenz Romero.

The investigator Sáenz Romero at a press conference, explained that such an action that represents a crime, was raised since 2015 by the carelessness of the state administration in turn, at that time the federal commissioner, Alfredo Castillo, was part of it.

“This experience of illegal logging was shameful, it occurred during a year in 2015 in the state-owned reserve, the rest belong to communities, since the logging was in a state space; In 2016, the director of the reserve contacted us and told us what we are doing because the felling was less than 300 meters from Sierra Chincua », he indicated. Cuauhtémoc Sáenz Romero, Member of the Natural Resources Research Institute of the UMSNH

It was determined to carry out actions with the aforementioned technique, in which the seed was collected and the appropriate species for the place were placed, leaving parts without intervening and others that actions were carried out with financing that did not come from the government.

«We reached a consensus, a very consensual restoration plan was made, where some parts that had more suitable conditions were left to regenerate on their own and another portion of the 10 hectares that were in more danger, we said, we have to intervene with reforestation and soil conservation works,” he added. Cuauhtémoc Sáenz Romero, Member of the Natural Resources Research Institute of the UMSNH

The researcher said that currently 80 percent of the trees planted in 2016 survived and reached a height of more than three meters in the case of pines and in the case of oyameles, which are slower growing, they exceed two meters on average. .

