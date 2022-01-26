Leonardo DiCaprio celebrates that Isla Ají, in Colombia, was declared a protected area

File photo of Leonardo DiCaprio posing on the red carpet during the 92nd Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA. February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File

Renowned Hollywood actor and environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio welcomed the decision of the national government to declare Ají Island as a protected reserve. The main character of the movie don’t look up‘ made his position known through his Twitter account, where he has more than 20 million followers.

“Colombia has declared Isla Ají a protected marine area. The locally led movement to protect the area will safeguard 246 km² of the country’s Pacific coast, It will house endangered species and support the traditional livelihoods of local communities.” DiCaprio wrote in a tweet that already has more than 21 thousand interactions.

Photo: Twitter @LeoDiCaprio

It should be remembered that the 47-year-old activist has made several efforts on environmental care issues. Last year he made a millionaire donation for the restoration of the Galapagos Islands, which had the support of Re:wild, an environmental foundation that he created.

Before the publication of the “Titanic” actor, the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development responded to DiCaprio through the social network. The entity thanked him for “sharing Colombia’s commitment to the conservation and the 30×30 goal of protecting our marine and terrestrial areas by 2022″.

This island is located in the corregimiento of Puerto Merizalde, in Buenaventura, and is inhabited by 1,291 indigenous and Afro-descendant families. The decision to declare Ají Island as a protected area was made within the framework of the commitments assumed by Colombia at the climate change summit COP26, done in November 2021.

The Ministry of Environment assured in Radius Snail that the protection of Isla Ají will benefit its inhabitants. “Part of their food security is based on ancestral fishing and, precisely, the new protected area will shelter various species of fish, as well as crabs and pianguas.”

Marco Antonio Suárez, general director of the Regional Autonomous Corporation of Valle del Cauca (CVC), commented to RCN Radio that, “since 2015, the process of declaring it as a protected area led by black communities began.” This initiative had the support of the CVC, the Departmental System of Protected Areas of Valle del Cauca and Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS).

On November 11, Colombia signed the declaration ‘Because the Ocean’, a strategy promoted by the governments of Monaco and Chile with the purpose of protecting the world’s oceans.

The signing of this important commitment was made by the Minister of Environment, Carlos Eduardo Correa, who assured that a roadmap has already been established to protect nearly 16 million hectares that will be part of the country’s Marine Protected Areas.

At that time, the minister highlightedThe 30×30 initiative that the country has, “with which it seeks to protect 30% of the marine and terrestrial areas. Colombia will achieve this goal in its seas by 2022, that is, eight years ahead of schedule.”

For his part, the secretary of Because the Ocean, Remi Parmentier, pointed out that Colombia’s signature was crucial due to the role that the oceans have with climate change. “It is a country with coasts on both shores of the ocean, it has exemplary marine biodiversity and has taken measures to protect the ocean that we really see as exemplary,” said the official.

