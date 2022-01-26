launch, price in Mexico, characteristics and technical sheet

A new mid-range smartphone arrives in Mexico, the realme 8i. This smartphone complements the bet of the realme 8 Pro, its older brother, as an alternative that focuses on aspects such as screen and battery.

The realme 8i has an official price in Mexico of 7,199 pesos, available in the Telcel catalog in purple and black colors.

realme 8i in Mexico, technical characteristics

realme 8i

Screen

6.6-inch LCD

FullHD+ resolution

120 Hz refresh rate

hole in screen

chipsets

MediaTek Helio G96

RAM and storage

6GB RAM, 5GB virtual RAM

128GB of storage

Operating system

realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

rear cameras

Triple: 50 megapixels f / 1.8 main

2 megapixel f/2.4 macro

2 megapixels f/2.4 for depth

Frontal camera

16 megapixels f/2.05

Battery

5,000 mAh with 18W fast charge via USB-C

Others

side fingerprint sensor

Bluetooth 5.1

Price

7,199 pesos
Realme 8i Mexico Features Data Sheet

While the realme 8 Pro has an AMOLED screen and a 108-megapixel camera, the realme 8i offers a smoother screen experience with the integration of 120 Hz, also grows slightly to 6.6 inches. Of course, the panel is now IPS LCD, so the fingerprint sensor goes to the side, embedded in the unlock button.

For power, the relame 8i uses a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, only version available in Mexico. It is worth mentioning the ability of realme 8i to increase its RAM memory up to 11 GB, using 5 GB of storage to convert it into virtual RAM. realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 is the factory installed operating system.

Realme 8i Launch Price Mexico

In terms of cameras, the realme 8i has three rear ones: main is 50 megapixels, accompanied by two 2 megapixel sensors each for macro shots and depth capture. For the selfie uses a 16-megapixel sensor hidden in a hole in the panel.

Finally, the second most important aspect of the realme 8i is its 5,000 mAh battery, larger than the 4,500 mAh one of the realme 8 Pro. Of course, the exchange for the greater capacity is reflected in the reduction in charging speed, of 18W in the realme 8i.

Realme 8i Launch Mexico Official Price Technical Sheet

In this way, the realme 8i complements realme’s commitment to the mid-range in Mexico, by offering different options to users, depending on their tastes, needs and possibilities.

