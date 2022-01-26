Lala leaves the BMV

The dairy products company, Grupo Lala announced this Monday that the cancellation of its shares in the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) has already been approved.

With a quorum of 98.9% of the outstanding shares in the National Securities Registry, which is maintained by the National Banking and Securities Commission, the delisting of the firm’s titles was achieved, which intends to acquire up to all of the papers in circulation even in the hands of investors.

The firm operates 29 plants and has 173 distribution centers in Mexico, Brazil, the United States and Central America, in addition to employing 40,000 workers.

For its part, the acquisition of the shares by Trust Number 410541-7 could be carried out: in the event that the exceptions provided for in the Securities Market Law and general provisions emanating from it are not updated, through a takeover bid for all of the outstanding shares of the Company, which are in the hands of the general investing public or through Trust Number 410541-7 itself, in which the sufficient resources for the acquisition would be irrevocably affected.

Or, if for a period of 6 months, counted from the cancellation of the shares representing the capital stock of the Company in the National Securities Registry, of the shares representing the capital stock of the shareholders who have not attended the or the public acquisition offers made by the Offeror and that are not part of the Offeror and affiliates.