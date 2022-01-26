Lady checks her spam mail and discovers that she won the lottery

Do they delete everything without reviewing anything? Better take a good look at your emails next time: In Michigan, U.S, a lady decided to check her email spam, only to realize that she had won millions of dollars in the lottery.

Check your spam and realize you won the lottery

Casually, he checks his email spam to clean it up and he realized that he had a message announcing that he had won the lottery, obtaining, nothing more and nothing less, than three million dollars in the United States.

It was Laura Spears, a 55-year-old from Oakland County, who commented in a statement from the Michigan Lottery, that He saw a message on Facebook saying that the Mega Millions jackpot was getting very high, so he was encouraged to log into his account and buy a ticket..

After a few days, he decided to look for a lost email in his spam and it was for this reason that he realized that he had won: “That’s when I saw an email from the lottery saying that I had won a prize. I couldn’t believe what I was reading so I logged into my lottery account to confirm the email message.”.

At first he had only won 1 million, but…

It should be noted that Spears initially won only $1 million on her original ticket, but since he paid another dollar to add a trick called “Megaplier”, the Michigan Lottery multiplied his prize: “It’s still so shocking to me that I actually made three million”.

Thanks to all the money he got, Laura pointed out that she will be able to retire earlier than she planned and that she will share her fortune with her entire family.

Laura Spears got the surprise of a lifetime when she checked her spam folder and realized she’d won a $3 million Mega Millions prize! ➡️ https://t.co/ZmCSxPDQR8 pic.twitter.com/HjFeLrL8kR — Michigan Lottery (@MILottery) January 21, 2022

Finally, as a joke, Laura Spears commented that he would add the Michigan Lottery to his list of safe contacts in case he wins another million again.