La Nación / Sore throat, symptom of omicron or caused by air conditioning?

Taking into account the high temperatures of recent weeks in our country, the use of air conditioning becomes a necessity, but it must be taken into account that it can cause throat problems.

In this sense, the pediatric neonatologist Robert Núñez said that the cold that these refrigeration devices expel causes alterations in the natural defense systems of the nose and throat.

“With the use of air conditioning in summer, the environment becomes drier, also reducing these natural defense systems. Humidifiers are useful in these cases, ”he expressed through his Twitter account.

Pharyngitis symptoms

Likewise, he indicated that among the main symptoms of pharyngitis, the sensation of dryness, discomfort in the pharynx area, throat clearing, burning sensation and persistent cough can be highlighted. “This can be confused with omicron, as it has the same symptoms,” he warned.

Núñez recalled that extreme temperatures are contrary to the well-being of human beings. “It is suggested to select between 20ºC and 22ºC during daytime hours, 23ºC and 26ºC during nighttime hours, especially while we sleep,” he pointed out.

The doctor recommended that if they present other symptoms, it is important to consult. “If symptoms such as muscle aches, fever, diarrhea, vomiting, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing occur, I recommend seeing a doctor to rule out a COVID-19 infection. Simple steps can help protect your health and the health of others,” she emphasized.

