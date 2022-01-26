La Nación / Elton Jhon tests positive for COVID-19 and postpones two concerts

Singer and musician Elton Jhon tested positive for COVID-19 while in the United States, where he is on his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” farewell tour. So he had planned two performances, one for today, Tuesday the 25th, and the other tomorrow, Wednesday the 26th, at the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas.

Due to the fact that he was unfortunately infected with the virus, the pop superstar was forced to postpone both presentations, although they have not yet released possible dates, but they assure that they will be known very soon.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce that the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour dates for Tuesday, January 25 and Wednesday, January 26 must be postponed due to Elton recently testing positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, Elton is fully vaccinated, experiencing only mild symptoms. Elton and the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour hope to return to the stage shortly”, reads part of the statement published in the different international media.

However, he is scheduled to perform on Saturday and Sunday in Little Rock, Arkansas and in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The news was also confirmed by the 74-year-old artist, who used his official Instagram account to inform and at the same time apologize to all his followers.

“It’s always a huge disappointment to reschedule shows and I’m so sorry to anyone who has been inconvenienced by this, but I want to keep myself and my team safe.”

It should be noted that the famous Elton Jhon had started his farewell tour in September 2018, then in March 2020 the pandemic broke out, he postponed the concerts again. “We have not played a show since March 6, 2020. This is a new experience for us, I have never had this amount of free time in my life,” he told the public in his first performance on January 19 in New Orleans.

