La Nación / A couple was killed while sleeping in the patio

A couple was shot to death this weekend in the district of Santa Rosa del Aguaray, department of San Pedro. The main suspect in the crime is the woman’s ex-partner. The couple’s daughter, a 7-year-old girl, asked the neighbors for help, highlights the digital newspaper hoy.com.

Deputy Commissioner Félix Ruiz, from Santa Rosa del Aguaray, reported that in the early hours of Sunday morning, Félix Coronel and Graciela Concepción López Gill were killed, receiving three and two shots, respectively. The couple orphaned a 7-year-old daughter.

All suspicions revolve around an individualized subject like Juan de Dios Rivas (35), according to the uniformed man. In that sense, he said that the murdered woman had separated from her concubine and that at that time she had a romantic relationship with the suspect of the crime, but a month ago she left him to return to her partner again.

“The woman returned home and was with her concubine, but apparently her ex-lover did not want to accept the end of the relationship and for that reason she would have attacked them. According to information, the couple was sleeping outside the house, under a mango tree, the man got there and shot at them without giving them time to flee,” he said in an interview with Radio Monumental.

At 8:00, when she woke up, the 7-year-old daughter realized what had happened and went outside crying and asking for help, at which point the neighbors found out what had happened and called 911.

The 7-year-old girl was left in charge of the maternal family, said prosecutor José Godoy.