Kylie Jenner Takes a Look at Her New Valentine’s Edition Makeup

The youngest of the Kardashian sisters, Kylie Jenner takes a look at her new makeup for the edition of Valentine’s Day, and it is that the launch of various products according to the season has already become a tradition.

Although at Christmas the mother of Stormi Webster was left to owe her fans, now she returns to sales for the Day of love and Friendship, his latest release was on Halloween, a whole color palette inspired by the Freddy Krueger movies.

Amid rumors that Kylie Jenner has already had her second baby, rapper Travis Scott’s partner shares images of her Kylie Cosmetics makeup line on social media and they are most charming.

As if it were a gift full of chocolates, Kylie Jenner reveals a red heart shaped box, the name Kylie in all its splendor full of glitters and to top it off, the full name of Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian’s sister just a centimeter below.

Two videos have been uploaded by Kylie Jenner to her social networks, in his Insta Stories declares in red letters:

“I don’t think they’re ready for the Valentine’s collection,” Kylie writes on social media

Now it remains for the daughter of Kris Jenner and Caytlin to make known what her new release of cosmetics inspired by love and friendship, although his most faithful followers already assure that it can be a palette of shades as well as lipstick in various shades of red.

Versions have begun to circulate on the internet that Kylie Jenner’s second baby was born, there are those who also claim that it is a girl, and is that Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian have been seen shopping at a baby products store.

Khloé Kardashian was able to hint that Kylie Jenner’s baby is a girl. Photo: Special



In the recordings of their new reality show the two kardashian sisters have been captured by the paparazzi while they saw dolls and pink clothes, so the conclusions say that the baby of the creator of Kylie Skin and Kylie Baby is a girl.

And since Tyga’s ex had left social networks, it has been thought that her baby has already been born, it is even believed that His name is Angel and for that reason it was supposed to be a boy, however the images of the Kardashian have questioned and they have decided that it is a girl.