Kylie Jenner majestic in a pink mini dress with a heart on the abdomen in the style of Valentine’s Day

The youngest of the famous Kardashian sisters, Kylie Jenner poses majestic with a pink mini dress with red edges in the style of Valentine’s Day, lying on the bed, she announces a return to social networks without her huge belly.

Although it is assured that Kendall Jenner’s sister already had her baby for a few days, the most likely is that Kylie Jenner has advanced her work and several Photo sessions to promote their new cosmetics.

Kylie Kristen Jenner impacts once again with her image on social networks, with her eyes closed she poses with open shoes in red and a pink mini dress that has a heart on the abdomen and a marked neckline.

As if that were not enough, Stormi Webster’s mother has glamorous gloves that combine with the dress and huge red earrings, the ideal outfit for the Valentine’s Dayall to promote their new release of kyliecosmetics.

In her official Instagram account you can see the photograph of the daughter of Kris Jenner and Caytlin, which within seconds of being published has reached millions of likes, and of course, if it is the woman with the most followers in history of said social network.

Kylie Jenner has turned 24 years old in 2021 and as an American businesswoman she has decided to offer a special edition of Makeup for the Day of Love and Friendshipand in his Insta Stories he has given details of how the launch will be.

A box of chocolates in the shape of a heart is what can be seen in the short videos of Kylie Jenner, in color red and shinyits fans assure that it can contain shadows for the eyes and of course several lipsticks.

On the bed with silk sheets and pillows poses Kylie Jenner and her most loyal followers have not gone unnoticed the shocking image for which they have left their respective comments, emojis of red heart and flames are the most common.

Now all that remains is for Kylie Jenner to announce the new products of her Kylie Cosmetics brand, which is much more up-to-date because we must remember that she has also created Kylie Skin, Kylie Swim and Kylie Baby.