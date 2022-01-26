Khloé Kardashian sells True’s used clothes

In recent weeks, the name of Khloé Kardashian has monopolized the tabloids after her partner, Tristan Thompson, recognized the paternity of her third child, the product of an extramarital relationship.

Although the former basketball player publicly apologized through his official Instagram account, the socialite preferred to remain silent in the face of the painful circumstance. For several days, Khloé has been involved in controversy again, but this time due to her own action.

Kim Kardashian’s sister has been heavily criticized for selling her daughter’s used clothes, but at really high prices.

Through www.kardashiankloset.com, the members of the popular family have been selling their used clothes for several years. Among the latest published garments could be seen the clothes of True, the only daughter of Khloé.

As expected and as they have shown in recent years, the Kardashians only wear clothes from luxury brands and from the most recent collections. This is how the creator of “Good America”, she put up for sale exclusive pieces of the three-year-old girl, but at quite high prices.

Several Internet users did not miss the opportunity to express their opinion and assured that it would be much better if they donated their disused items to families that really need them.

Taking to her official Twitter account, Khloe wrote, “OMG I miss seeing True in these outfits,” followed by a link that directs users to the website where they sell their used clothes.

Instantly, the businesswoman received numerous negative comments in which many expressed the high costs and others assured that it is better to recycle the clothes by giving them to another mother.

“The real outfits cost more than the mother of some babies can afford”, “The prices are really high”, “Why are you selling this? COVID produced many families in need”, “You better donate your daughter’s clothes to girls who really need it”, “Donating her clothes to a family or families in need of the victims of the tornado in Tennessee, it would have been a nice gesture”.

A user noticed that Khloé posted a pair of stockings at a higher price than new in a supermarket. “Twenty bucks for a pair of Cat and Jack socks that Target sells for $6.99. What planet do you live on? Do better, donate these things.”

Among the numerous opinions, the people who were happy to promote the culture of “slow fashion” did not go unnoticed, a movement that in addition to promoting more conscious consumption, also gives a second chance to used pieces.

