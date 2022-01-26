Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Joan Smalls…. star in the new Boss campaign that is accompanied by a change of logo

Hugo Boss change of look. Yes, the German firm is launching a new Spring-Summer 2022 campaign and it is the first representation of a historic brand renewal that it will carry out in the coming months.

Be Your Own Boss, which is the name of the campaign, is accompanied by a luxury international casting in which Joan Smalls, Kendall Jenner, the rapper Future, Joan Smalls, the tennis player Matteo Berrettini, Hailey Bieber or Anthony Joshua have participated.

This release is also accompanied by a change in the logos. This happens to have a more striking and modern typography, and has become the protagonist of the collection. His typography is notably more daring and graphic, and that is how we see it on the garments: tops, jackets, bags, intimate garments… and the letter “B” also stands out as a special detail on knitted sweaters, jackets and the bomber baseball jacket, one of the star garments of the collection.

With this new bet, the brand transmits a more current image. Its serious and formal style gives way to equally sophisticated garments but with a more informal touch and even sport. The pleated pants are accompanied by side stripes, the knitted sweaters are with initials just like the jackets and the sweatshirts are combined with suits.

Photos | Hugo Boss

