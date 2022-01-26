Keanu Reeves; In China they ask to boycott the actor of “The Matrix Resurrections” for supporting Tibet

In August 2019, Warner Bros. confirmed that the fourth installment of “Matrix” (referred to as “The Matrix Resurrections”) one of the most remembered science fiction sagas in history and who has Keanu Reeves as protagonist.

After the premiere of the first trailer for the mythical saga, it was confirmed that the film will once again feature Keanu Reves and Carrie-Anne Moss in their traditional roles. Neo and Trinity. In addition to the protagonists, the cast is made up of Jada Smith and Lambert Wilson, who return to their roles within the saga, Priyanka Chopra, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eréndira Ibarra.

However, and despite expectations, after its first weekend of release in Chinathe new production of Warner Bros seems to keep adding disappointments. And it is that it was known that in its first days in the Asian market, the tape has managed to raise only $7.5 millionwhich with the proceeds from the rest of the world add up $140 million. However, this figure is much lower than previously thought, since Warner invested 190 million Produced by “The Matrix Resurrections” and so that a movie in Hollywood to be profitable, it would have to raise at least double what was invested.

And as if that were not enough, the hopes of Warner to generate better profits, they moved to China and the rest of Asiabut it appears that it is also destined to fail there, after a boycott was announced against Keanu Reeves.

And it was known that Reeves will be supporting a benefit concert for Tibet House US. the next March 3rd, with which it is hoped to raise funds to guarantee its survival in the face of Chinese culture. Clearly this was not liked. China and protests and calls to boycott all productions in which the actor appears have already been announced.

It should be remembered that a quarter of “Matrix” came to theaters around the world last December 23, 2021.