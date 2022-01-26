Karen Blixen, the enigmatic life after ‘Out of Africa’

Karen Blixen lhe came to the country to marry through an arranged marriage with his cousin in which he exchanged a noble title for money; soon her relationship with her husband failed due to his constant infidelities, which caused Karen to contract syphilis from her; Since her husband had no interest in the coffee plantation they owned, she ended up taking over the management; lived a passionate romance with the adventurer Denys Finch Hatton (played by Robert Redford onscreen)…and since the farm turned out to be a failing business, they had to sell it and Karen returned to Denmark with all the pain in her heart. Well, what happened next?

The story has more twists and turns than his post-colonial savannah epic. Blixen had already started writing in Africa, but with the financial help of his brother Thomas, he was able to focus on doing it, by the way in English, and his second book, the highly autobiographical Memories of Africa, he raised it in 1937. She became a famous writer and her home, the family estate of Rungstedlund, a center of cultural pilgrimage. But she was also the scene of an ambiguous and unhealthy relationship that is still the subject of speculation. In 1948, Blixen met the poet Thorkild Bjørnvig at a function of the magazine of which he was editor-in-chief. She was 63 years old; the 30th. Charismatic, genius and influential, Karen Blixen proposed to Bjørnvig a pact in which he would leave everything for art and he would give himself to her, creating a relationship that one researcher defines as “between poet and muse, but also between mistress and servant”.

It was a complex and scandalous bond. He was married and had a son, whom he left to settle in Blixen’s house, where he spent long periods of seclusion, isolated and even locked up. His wife tried to commit suicide, out of desperation, but Thorkild continued to be tied to the author in a situation of codependency that was difficult to undo. Described as a great manipulator who somehow lived through him, Blixen urged him to learn languages, to train, to write and to interact with great personalities. All this was mixed with periodic outbursts of fury in which she gave free rein to her reputation of having become an old witch. She confessed to Thorkild that in Africa she had given her soul to the devil in exchange for everything she experienced becoming history. She also told him that she suffered from syphilis, from which she feared she would go mad. The treatments were so aggressive they had devastated his body. In addition, she consumed amphetamines and sleeping pills, and due to a stomach ulcer, she could hardly eat, and lost weight to the limit of her survival.

The pact poster filmaffinity

After five years Thorkild Bjørnvig left Karen Blixen. On her day, she had forced him to carve her names on a tree, something he did full of shame for that romantic gesture typical of adolescents. When their relationship broke down, the writer had the tree cut down. This relationship remained semi-unknown until he published his book in the 1970s The pact, which is now adapted to the screen directed by Bille August. In spite of everything, in it he does not get to reveal what happened, and It is not clear if their bond remained platonic or they also had sexual relations. It does describe that Blixen “He constantly passed from maternal to brotherly and erotic love… the childless woman who wants an heir, the single woman who wants a lover”.

betmann

By then, it had been a decade since she had died, in 1962. She was then an icon celebrated around the world, a woman with kohl makeup on her eyes, scarves in her hair, smoking up to 40 cigarettes a day and thin to the shade. His two houses, the Danish one and the one on the outskirts of Nairobi, are today museums dedicated to his memory.

Karen Blixen, 1961 Keystone-France

