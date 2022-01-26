Kanye West pays several operations to his new girlfriend to get a Kim Kardashian look

Every step Kanye West takes is carefully calculated to make an impression on the public and the media. Shortly after having ended all relationship with Kim Kardashian, the scandals continue. Although it was known that he was waiting for a new opportunity, no one envisioned that he would get a girlfriend to transform her into his ex. This time, the singer paid several operations to his new girlfriend to get a look equal to that of the socialite. You won’t believe it!

In recent times, Kanye West’s life has changed radically. The separation of him with Kim Kardashian has been one of the most important factors. Not only because the situation has been spotty ever since, but it seemed to reframe her entire identity. So the artist has a new partner and does not hesitate to show his romance to everyone. The funny thing is the way he started this relationship.

The normal thing, in many cases, is to dedicate a song, compose a poem or any other romantic representation. However, for this celebrity these are trifles that do not go with his style. In fact, he wanted to do a real interpretation of ‘Pretty Woman’. Only backwards. Julia Fox goes from a Gucci and Cartier style to a rapper, rebel and exhibitor.

All of these makeover operations were sponsored by West, who normally chose his ex-wife’s clothes. His last stop in France left a series of photos that fully confirm it. They both wore a denim outfit, hers is something Kim would (without a doubt) wear. And that the more eccentric and innovative he is, the more he resembles Kardashian. Also, this is a style that Julia was not used to wearing before. And is she trying to tell the businesswoman something?

Who is Julia Fox, Kanye West’s girlfriend?

Julia Fox is a 31-year-old Italian-American whose fame is (mostly) due to the 2019 film she starred in with Adam Sandler. ‘Uncut Gems’, the film by the Safdie brothers, welcomed him. She landed the role and beat out more than 300 other applicants seeking the same opportunity. Together, she was nominated for Best New Actress (2019) at the Gotham Awards. Although before that she already had a great career in the world of modeling.





It was from 2015 that she began working as a model for ‘Playboy’ magazine, after having been a dominatrix for a while. In addition to that, he has another recent project and it is the Forbidden Fruits podcast. He co-hosts with his partner Niki Takesh. On a more personal level, she is known to have been married to Peter Artemiev (a private pilot) for 2 years. They had a son in January 2021 and later a great controversy on social networks. She accused him of being alcoholic and selfless. She also stressed that she was left alone with many bills and the newborn baby.

Kanye West and Julia Fox are the couple with the most attention these days. What will Kim Kardashian think of all this? Surely, she will find out soon.