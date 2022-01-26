Kanojo author Okarishimasu showed the process of designing four illustrations — Kudasai

Reiji Miyajimaauthor of the multimedia franchise of Kanojo, Okarishimasu (Rent A Girlfriend), posted a special video showing the process of designing four illustrations based on four main girls in the play: Chizuru Mizuhara, Mommy Nanami, ruka sarashina Y Sumi Sakurasawa.

These illustrations, in fact, are being used for a collaboration with the Japanese lottery Ichiban Kuji which has an aquarium date theme, and whose product giveaway (including wallpapers, printed photo frames, chocokko figures, acrylic stands and rubber keyrings) has been available since January 22 at convenience stores in Japan.

It should be remembered that the video game for smartphones Rent-a-Girlfriend: Heroine All Stars is available in the catalog QooApp in this link.

Synopsis for Kanojo, Okarishimasu

Kazuya Kinoshita is a 20-year-old college student who has a wonderful girlfriend: the brilliant Mami Nanami. But suddenly, not anymore. Without warning, Mami breaks up with him, leaving him heartbroken and lonely. Seeking to ease his pain, he hires a girlfriend for hire through an online app. Her partner is Chizuru Mizuhara, who through her incomparable beauty and cute behavior, manages to win Kazuya’s affection. But after reading similar experiences from other clients Chizuru had, Kazuya is certain that her caring personality and warm smile were just an act to play on her heart, and he puts her down.

Aggravated, Chizuru criticizes him for his shameless hypocrisy, revealing his true temperamental personality. However, this one-sided exchange is cut short when Kazuya discovers that her grandmother has collapsed. They run to the hospital and find Kazuya’s grandmother already in good condition. Puzzled by Chizuru’s presence, Grandma asks who this girl could be. On impulse, Kazuya introduces her as her real girlfriend, forcing Chizuru to play her role. But with Kazuya still anchored to Mami, how long can this difficult client and reluctant rental girlfriend keep up her act?

Fountain: Official Twitter Account

© 宮島 礼吏 (著) / 講談社