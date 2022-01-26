Julia Fox ‘borrows’ Kim Kardashian’s boots

How to wear the ‘techno rave’ style worn by Julia Fox and Kanye West.

Julia Fox responds to those who say that she is with Kanye West for fame and money.

If we had been told a year ago that Kim Kardashian was going to start dating Pete Davidson and that her ex-husband, Kanye, was going to make headlines for his relationship with actress Julia Fox, we would have been amazed. But anyway, with celebrities you never know. They’ve only been together for a few weeks, but Julia and Kanye’s relationship is one of the most mediatic at the moment (sorry for you, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck). The fans do not stop closely following each of the steps that ‘Kanjulia’ take…. and nothing escapes them, like this curious detail about one of the latest ‘looks’ of the girlfriend of the creator of ‘Donda’.

Kanye and Julia, who have already confirmed their relationship with some passionate photos, have made their debut as a couple at Paris Fashion Week, where the actress has left us incredible outfits. One of the latter consists of a red dress with an incredible side slit and a floor-length black ‘maxi coat’. Now, what has caught everyone’s attention the most is her footwear, some silver boots that have reminded us of the ones that Kim used to wear so much back in 2016.

Kanye West and Julia Fox at Paris Fashion Week. Marc PiaseckiGetty Images

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

It is clear that the actress and the businesswoman have very similar tastes, beyond the obvious. These amazing boots are from Balenciaga, and they are only within the reach of a select few who can afford to pay $1,500 for them. An iconic shoe from the Spanish firm that, on resale, can double this figure. Of course, for them, this amount means nothing. Kim Kardashian bought them back in 2016 and used them a lot back then. One of the most memorable ‘looks’ of him with these boots is this one, in which he combines them with a very tight semi-transparent dress.

Kim Kardashian in Soho (New York) in September 2016. Raymond HallGetty Images

What do you think of their ‘looks’?

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io