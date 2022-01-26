Juan Otero is America’s reinforcement for Clausura 2022

The Eagles of America signed the far right of Santos Laguna, the Colombian Juan Otero

América announced Juan Otero as its new reinforcement for the Clausura 2022 tournament. The Colombian striker, from Santos Laguna, signed a three-year contract with the Eagles.

The Coapa team opted for the South American player to add a second element to the Torreón team in the current winter market, since they had previously signed Diego Valdés.

Juan Otero is America’s new reinforcement for Clausura 2022. ESPN

Later, at a press conference, Santiago Solari, technical director of the America, and Santiago Baños, president of the azulcrema club, indicated that, after the signing of Juan Otero, have officially closed the incorporations for Clausura 2022 and, except for one exceptional case, there will be no more additions, but neither will there be casualties.

Clausura 2022 was going to be Otero’s third contest with Santos, a team in which he was always considered a starter, for which he played a total of 46 matches in which he added 3,708 minutes, with five goals and four assists.

The Colombian had played the 180 minutes of the first two days of Clausura 2022. However, surprisingly, he appeared on the substitutes bench for the third date and did not jump onto the pitch despite the fact that the Torreón team lost the duel against Necaxa.

Otero will return to activity after the FIFA Date break, but he will do so as a footballer for América, with options to debut with the cream-blue colors on the fourth day of the competition, when the Águilas host Atlético de San Luis at the Estadio Azteca on Saturday, February 5.



America closes its records with five reinforcements for Clausura 2022. In addition to Otero, they previously announced Diego Valdés, Jonathan dos Santos, Alejandro Zendejas and Jorge Meré.

Of the five elements that the Coapa club added in the winter market, only Dos Santos and Zendejas have been able to debut, as Valdés is recovering from an injury and Meré arrived days before the third day.