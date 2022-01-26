Jorge “Travieso” Arce confesses that he stole his representative

Mexico.- The former boxer born in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Jorge “El Travieso” Arce confessed to the theft of 10 thousand dollars (around 200 thousand pesos according to the current exchange rate) in 2002 at the time representative Fernando Beltran.

In the podcast “Un Round Más” by Erik “Terrible” Morales the boxer explained that he spent the money buying clothes from expensive brands prior to a WBC Convention where he would be recognized as world champion, a title he had just won in Seoul, South Korea from Yo-Sam Chou.

“El Travieso” Arce explained that already in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States, his representative Fernando Beltrán asked Guillermo Brito to deliver the greenbacks to the Mochitense so he could buy a suit and go to the meeting.

The Sinaloan, as a nouveau riche, spared no expense, he let the inexperience of his youth take him away, he went to an establishment where they sold expensive brand-name clothing and was initially frowned upon by one of the employees due to his simple appearance and that he had the beaten face.

He narrated that the subject, an Argentine, asked him if he had enough money to pay for his articles, at that moment he took out the bundle of 10 thousand dollars and proceeded to spend it entirely on clothes to appear before José Sulaiman and other boxing champions.

When Jorge “El Travieso” Arce arrived at the WBC Convention, his representative advised him not to make expensive expenses at that moment, under the argument that at some point he would have a lot of money for brand-name clothes and banalities, but at the beginning it was better to save for material goods.

Fernando Beltrán’s surprise came when the newly champion revealed that he did not use his money to dress, but what he had sent him with Guillermo Brito. The task of the Sinaloan was to buy clothes and return the rest, but he spent everything.

“Thief who steals from a thief has a hundred years of forgiveness,” said “Travieso” Arce to his representative after he was called a “rat.”