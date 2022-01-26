Johnny Depp sells NFT of his intimate paintings of friends, heroes

ads

Johnny Depp is selling over 10,000 unique NFTs drawn from his paintings of friends and personal heroes.

The actor is launching the non-fungible tokens, unique and verifiable digital assets traded on blockchain technology, under the collection name “Never Fear Truth.”

The portraits, developed from original Depp artwork and then embellished and animated, include Johnny himself, Marlon Brando, Elizabeth Taylor, Hunter S. Thompson, Heath Ledger, his daughter Lily-Rose Depp, Tim Burton, the late Johnny’s dog, Mooh, and a fictional character. created by his son named Bunnyman.

Depp, 58, said in a statement: “I have always used art to express my feelings and reflect on those who matter most to me, such as my family, friends and people I admire. My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever limit themselves.”

Johnny Depp at work in his art studio Elliot Nyman/Pantheon Art

Depp’s style is a mix of pop and street art, with images of pop culture figures rendered in vibrant colors. The collection is the first public look at his paintings, which are said to be reflections of the character of the individual as Depp sees it.

Johnny Depp’s portrait by Heath LedgerElliot Nyman/Pantheon Art

Twenty-five percent of all proceeds from sales will be donated to charities, including Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital, the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, and The Gonzo Trust, created in memory of the hero of Depp, Hunter S. Thompson.

Purchasing a “Never Fear Truth” NFT will grant owners access to Johnny’s exclusive community on Discord, a community platform for fans to collaborate on creative projects.

Johnny Depp working on a portrait of himself. Elliot Nyman/Pantheon Art

Depp added: “We decided to release a series of portraits, but in a way that could also give something back. Having the opportunity to greet my fans and support the charities that have been so important to my family is an incredible gift. I hope we can create a new community of friends around these NFTs. My involvement in the NFT space has just begun.”

Ten thousand NFTs can be purchased through www.neverfeartruth.com, with applications open on Wednesday, and secondary sales supported by the leading multi-chain NFT marketplace www.rarible.com. Each NFT is also backed by a high-resolution physical edition that can only be redeemed once.

Johnny Depp has titled his NFT collection “Never Fear Truth.” Elliot Nyman/Pantheon Art

Measures have been put in place to ensure Johnny fans have a high chance of success, even if they have never purchased an NFT before, including cryptocurrency tutorials and a fair raffle to allocate purchase rights.

Of the additional 1,111 NFTs, the majority will be in the hands of Depp, who will donate them to fans and their favorite charities.