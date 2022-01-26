Johnny Depp returns to the movies after his lost trial against The Sun for having called him an “abuser” | Film and Television

Johnny Depp has a chance again in the world of cinema and who knows if this could mean a new beginning for the actor. This has cost him a lot to achieve, because since he lost his lawsuit against the British newspaper The Sun for having called him “abusive”, Depp is not that he has had many offers that accept or reject…

It all goes back in November 2020 when the actor loses his battle against The Sun for an article signed by Dan Wotton, executive of the newspaper, and whose title generated discomfort in the actor: ‘How can JK Rowling being “genuinely happy” to have hired the wife beater Johnny Depp in the new movie fantastic animals?’.

The judge gave his verdict and ruled that there is sufficient evidence of bad treatments towards his ex-wife Amber Heard, so the newspaper has not slandered anything. Depp misses and his acting career dies little by little. Since then, Hollywood I didn’t want to have any relationship with the actor. He lost his leading role in the saga of Pirates of the Caribbean Y Warner Bros asked him to leave Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, where I was going to play Gellert Grindelwald. Now, years later, it seems that Johnny is slowly getting closer to the film industry again.

Johnny Depp as King Louis XV of France

To begin with, the offer does not come from the US, but from Europe and by the director Maiwenn (police) for a new project that will involve a high budget. According dead line, Depp will play the king Louis XV of France, the Well Beloved, in a historical drama to portray the monarch’s story of how he has gone from being loved by his nation, to having his death celebrated in the streets.

Therefore, the filming will take place in the surroundings of the Palace of Versailles from July 18 this year. Will Johnny Depp, as a requirement, have to speak French in the film? For now, we will have to wait for the release date to find out.

Although this sheds some light on his career, the April 11 of this year will have to face another trial against Amber Heard, since the actor sued his ex-wife in 2019 for a column yours in the Washington Post where he claimed to have been a victim of ill-treatment by Depp. It looks like it will become one of the most mediatic trials of the year, so we will have to wait for the judge’s verdict.