Johnny Depp returns to the cinema after two years without a job due to legal mess

The Hollywood star will return to the big screen, this time to play King Louis XV of France, directed by Maiwenn.

This story will show how the monarch went from receiving the nickname of ‘the well-loved’ to falling out of favor with his subjects due to corruption and his long list of lovers.

The shooting of this film will start in July at the Palace of Versailles in France, among other locations.

It should be remembered that Deep returns, after his legal mess with his ex-partner, Amber Heard, who accused him of domestic violence, causing the actor to lose several of the best roles of his career, including that of the movie ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6 ‘.

For now, what is known about this case is that on April 11 a legal battle will begin that is expected to last two weeks over Deep’s lawsuit against his ex for an opinion article published in the Washington Post in which he claimed to have suffered domestic violence.

This would be one of the most anticipated and mediatic trials of recent years.

On this, Discovery is preparing a documentary about the couple’s marriage and their legal discord, which is titled ‘Johnny vs Amber’.