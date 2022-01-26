Johnny Depp returns to the big screen as King Louis XV – El Financiero

Johnny Depp He has been involved in recent years in an exhausting legal battle after the accusations he received from his ex-wife Amber Head for domestic violence; As a result of this, the actor has lost important roles in franchises such as fantastic animals.

However, his return to the big screen in a leading role was recently announced: Johnny Depp to play French King Louis XV in a production by the French director Maiwenn; filming would begin in a few months as confirmed by the magazine Variety.

Who was Louis XV?

Louis XV was nicknamed ‘the well loved‘ and reigned for 59 years (from 1715 to 1774, the year he died), the longest in French history after that of his great-grandfather, Louis XIV, who ruled for 72 years. Paradoxically, Louis XV died an unpopular king after being accused of corruption and debauchery.

Historians generally criticize his reign for these events; They also mention that their wars depleted the royal treasury and produced little profit. His grandson and successor, Louis XVI, would inherit the kingdom, which needed many economic and political adjustments.

What is known about the new film?

This project first became known thanks to the French site satellifax, where it was reported that the same director will play Jeanne duBarry, a countess who was the last mistress of Louis XV.

The film, whose title and exact plot are kept secret, is being produced by Pascal Caucheteux and Gregoire Sorlat’s Parisian company Why Not Productions, with Wild Bunch International handling distribution.

tentatively, the filming of the tape would begin in July, and would last approximately three months in emblematic places of Paris, mainly in the Palace of Versailles, where King Louis XV originally lived.

As it is a film that will take place in France, directed by a French woman, I still it is unknown if the film will be shot in English or French, so we will have to wait for them to confirm what the film will be about and what its name will be.