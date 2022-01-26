John Stockton, the NBA idol who devalues ​​his prestige with his position on COVID-19

John Stockton chats with some fans before the game between BYU and Gonzaga in the third round of the NCAA Tournament on March 19, 2011 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. Stockton’s son David was playing as a rookie at Gonzaga. (Hyoung Chang, The Denver Post) (Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

John Stockton has the rare privilege of having been immortalized twice in the Basketball Hall of Fame, a bliss only a handful possess.

The former player was exalted in the enclosure of the immortals both for his great career in the NBA (in 2009) and for being part of the so-called and famous ‘Dream Team’ (2010)the United States team that participated in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and won the gold medal.

Stockton is the NBA’s all-time leader in assists (15,806)had a career of 19 seasons as a professional with the Utah Jazz (from 1985 to 2003), He is considered one of the best movers in history. and without a doubt it is a highly respected and valued character.

August 8, 1992: Karl Malone, John Stockton, Charles Barkley and Magic Johnson of the United States celebrate winning the gold medal at the 1992 Summer Olympics men’s basketball medal ceremony in Barcelona, ​​Spain. (Photo by Icon Sportswire)

But nevertheless, after making known the position he has regarding the disease of the COVID-19 already the vaccinesit is likely that the perception of him is not the same.

his alma mater, Gonzaga University decided to suspend his season ticket for basketball games for refusing to abide by the provisions of being on school premises with the mandatory use of face masks.

In an interview with the newspaper The Spokesman Review, of the city of Spokane, Washington, the former Jazz guard confirmed that’s what happened.

“Basically, it came down to me being asked to wear a mask at games and being a public figure, someone a little more visible, I stood out from the crowd a little bit,” Stockton said. “And so they got complaints and they felt like from above they were going to have to ask me to wear a mask or they were going to suspend my tickets.”

Unfortunately It’s not the first sign of Stockton taking an anti-vaccine stance and he’s not a believer in the existence of COVID-19.. In June of last year she participated in a documentary called COVID and the Vaccine: Truths, Lies and Misconceptions Revealed.

John Stockton of the Utah Jazz during an NBA game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Great Western Forum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Matt A. Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Another thing that doesn’t help Stockton is that in that interview he assures –without evidence– that more than 100 professional athletes have died after being vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I think it’s highly recorded now, I think there’s 150 now, it’s over 100 dead professional athletes, in the prime of their lives, dropping dead that are being vaccinated, right on the field, right on the court,” Stockton said. , reinforcing the narrative in anti-vaccine circles on that issue.

Experts in the field have reported that there is no evidence that the COVID vaccine has increased deaths among athletes related to heart attacks.

The immortal shipowner thinks that the fact that his son, Davidwho also has a mixed position regarding vaccines, he has stopped getting opportunities in professional basketball since 2018.

Salt Lake City, Utah. A panorama of Vivint Arena and statues of former Utah Jazz players Karl Malone (left) and John Stockton (right) Russell Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

Stockton’s greatness on the court is undeniable, his career was exemplary, he has never gotten into extra sports problems, known as a tough player on the courtaccording to the time in which he had to play in the NBA, more physical, more rude.

No one can dispute his well-deserved place in the Hall of Fame or his two Olympic gold medals. (He also won it in Atlanta 1996), that is not up for discussion, but being a public figure, a player who marked an era in his position and who continues to have an important record in the NBA, has such a controversial position.

The death rate from COVIDsince the first wave began in late 2019 and early 2020 has dropped to such a degree that it is 48 times smaller with the third (or booster) dose than for those who aren’t vaccinated, so it’s disappointing that Stockton is on the wrong side of things.

Even some fans outside the Vivint Arena, where a statue of Stockton is, decided to put a mask on him.

