John Krasinski recruits Steve Carell, Ryan Reynolds and more stars for his movie “If”

The American filmmaker will work on a film entitled “If”, which will bring together a large cast of movie and television stars. (REUTERS/Monica Almeida)

After directing the sequel to a silent place, one of the most affected by the health crisis, John Krasinski He is already thinking about his next film. In the same style as Adam McKay with don’t look up, the actor and filmmaker will convene a large cast of film and television stars to If, a new project that you have in your hands.

A report of dead line revealed that Steve Carell will be part of the cast , thus marking a reunion in front of the cameras –although Krasinski behind– since both left the comedy TI have Office. In addition to the comedian, other actors joined, such as Ryan Reynolds (recently seen on Red alert Y FreeGuy), Phoebe Waller Bridge (fleabag), the Oscar winner Louis Gossett Jr.., Fiona Shaw (killing eve), Alan Kim (Minari) Y Cailey Fleming (The Walking Dead) .

Steve Carell and John Krasinski were co-stars on the comedy “The Office.” (Amazon Prime)

Through his social networks, the remembered interpreter of Jim Halpert shared a montage of the photographs of the faces that will make up the film and wrote: “Oh, what if one day I could gather the cast of my dreams? What if?”. Without a doubt, the production will be one of the most anticipated next year. Will it be able to overcome the success of its last two films? We will find out in time.

the plot of If it is about a boy’s journey in which he will rediscover his imagination; will be written, produced and directed by John Krasinski, the mastermind behind the two installments of a silent place (A Quiet Place), the horror story in which silence became the key to survival. The premiere of the next film is scheduled for November 17, 2023.

Together with Emily Blunt, his wife, he starred in “A Quiet Place”, a film that also catapulted his career as a director. (AFP)

office had a meeting in quarantine

John Krasinski and Steve Carell they had met earlier about the video call held by all the cast members of office during the quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic, since it was just on those dates that the 15th anniversary of the famous sitcom. The special event was part of the director’s YouTube show (Some Good News), and also included Jenna Fischer, Rainn Wilson, Ed Helms, Mindy Kaling, BJ Novak, Angela Kinsey, Brian Baumgartner, Phyllis Smith, Kate Flannery, Creed Bratton, Oscar Nunez and Ellie Kemper.

During this conversation, the actors who brought these iconic characters to life told their anecdotes, the funny experiences and how difficult it was to say goodbye to everyone in the final episode. The series of the American network NBC was broadcast for the first time in 2005, and remained on the air until 2013 with a total of nine seasons.

