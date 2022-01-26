Jewelry store, photography and more: what do the Jolie Pitt brothers do?

How do the children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt make a living? We tell you what each of them works on…

Shiloh Pitt, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne and Knox are the six children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Despite being born into one of the most important and well-positioned families in Hollywood, the Jolie Pitt brothers already work for a living. Although they did not follow in the footsteps of their parents in the world of acting, young people are engaged in different businesses. We tell you what they do!

Zahara

Zahara, 16, was adopted in 2005 from Ethiopia. Currently, she, the young woman, owns her own jewelry store and has worked hand in hand with great and renowned Hollywood jewelers. Furthermore, she has also been involved in some film productions with the help of her mother.

Maddox

At 20 years old, Maddox is the oldest of the brothers. He was adopted from Cambodia in 2002 and growing up he decided to study biochemistry. However, he was also part of the cast of First They Killed My Father, a film directed by Angelina Jolie.

Pax Thien

He was adopted in Vietnam by Brad and Angelina at the age of three. The young man is dedicated to photography, as it is his true passion. He was even in charge of the photography area in the presentation of the film First They Killed My Father. In addition, Pax also had a brief participation in the Maleficent film, starring his mother, and lent his voice for the dubbing of Kung Fu Panda 3.

Shiloh Pitt

Although Shiloh is not currently involved in the artistic world, it was at the age of two that she made her film debut as Caroline Muller. The young Ella had an uncredited role in the film The curious case of benjamin button, which starred his father, Brad Pitt. Shiloh also lent her voice to bring Shuai Shuai to life in Kung Fu Panda 3 in 2016. His brothers also participated in this fun dubbing project.

Currently, Shiloh attends dance classes at a prestigious academy in Los Angeles, it is one of her favorite hobbies!

The twins, Vivienne and Knox

Vivienne is the youngest daughter of the former actor couple; she was born on July 12, 2008 one minute after her twin brother, Knox, at the Lenval Foundation’s Santa Maria clinic in Nice, Alpes-Maritimes, France. Vivienne and Knox have been homeschooled for much of their lives; take math, language, reading and science classes, in addition to practicing activities such as soccer, skateboarding and self defense.

Unlike Shiloh Pitt, Vivienne wants to follow in her parents’ footsteps and get involved in the world of acting; Being a Hollywood star is one of the biggest dreams of hers.

Vivienne appeared in maleficent as the younger version of Aurora, the character played by Elle Fanning. Play the video and check out how her participation was!

For his part, Knox lent his voice for the dubbing of Kung Fu Panda 3.

