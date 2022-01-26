Jesús Gallardo leads the inevitable Tata in his process

A new stage begins World Cup Qualifiers and the ‘daddy‘ is clear to his trusted men. And it is that Gerardo Martinotechnician of the Mexican team has entrusted practically to the same players, both the 11 starters as the substitutesthe walk of Tricolor in official tournaments, but I could put together two draws without a problem, this is in agreement to preferences that the same coach has shown for each footballer.

The Argentine helmsman took the National Team in January 2019 and since then he has made nine calls for official tournaments: two for (Gold Cup 2019-2021), three of Concacaf Nations League (two for the group stage and one for the Final Four); plus four lists for the World Cup Qualifiers (counting this one). And in all of them there are footballers who have added more minutes of games than others.

With that, Martino would already have a star 11 (Guillermo Ochoa, Luis Rodríguez, Néstor Araujo, Héctor Moreno, Jesús Gallardo, Edson Álvarez, Héctor Herrera, Carlos Rodríguez, Orbelín Pineda, Jesús Corona, Raúl Jiménez), of which six play in European football.

And the quality is such that the ‘daddy‘ has found in Mexican players, that with soccer players who have played lessbut are still trusted, might as well put together another starting eleven: Alfredo Talavera, Jorge Sánchez, Carlos Salcedo, César Montes, Osvaldo Rodríguez, Jonathan Dos Santos, Andrés Guardado, Roberto Alvarado, Uriel Antuna, Hirving Lozano, Rogelio Funes Mori.

On this FIFA Date the Mexican team will face Jamaica in Kingston, Costa Rica and Panama at the Azteca StadiumY Gerardo Martino You have to choose your players without any problem.

