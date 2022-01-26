Jennifer Lopez: the details behind her posing on a bicycle and with heels for the new Coach campaign | Instagram | celebrity | United States | USA | USA | nnda | nnni | PEOPLE

The first months of 2021 are being special for the singer Jennifer Lopez because he not only enjoys his family in Los Angeles and his second chance at love with the director Ben Affleck , but is about to release the movie ‘Marry Me’ with Maluma and Owen Wilson. Until February 11 arrives, the official date of her film projection, the ‘Diva from the Bronx’ continues unstoppable at work and has just shown her most recent advertising campaign for the Coach brand, where she shines on top of a bicycle and with tacos. Here all the details of the production and behind the scenes of “Horse and Carriage” where she appears as a ‘Biker Barbie’ (motorcyclist Barbie).

On the night of Monday, January 25, JLo used her official Instagram account to share the photos in which she not only shows off her great style, but also shows herself in a “total pink” look with pink pants and a sweatshirt. The sports outfit reveals her toned abdomen at 52 years old, the result of the arduous training routine to which she is accustomed.

Kicking off a new season of Coach in style (aka on wheels and with the Horse and Carriage print) @tylersphotos #CoachNY wrote in the description of her Instagram post about the prestigious brand’s spring/summer 2022 campaign.

The firm was quick to respond to the celebrity’s post with “I love seeing our iconic print on our favorite icon,” referring to the new spin they’ve given to the house’s first logo.

The details behind JLo’s campaign for Coach

In another photograph uploaded to her official account on the social network, Jennifer Lopez appears with a handbag in beige tones crossed over her shoulder and with a sporty look with a white top. The brown accessories match the garments and also highlights the hairdo in a ponytail and a delicate make up.

In a video accompanying the campaign and shared by JLo under the caption “how am I handling spring,” the singer and girlfriend of Ben Affleck is seen riding a bicycle and surrounded by other models wearing matching printed hoodies.

According to the tag made by JLo on Instagram, the photo session of the new campaign was in charge of the American photographer Tyler Mitchell, 26, who is recognized worldwide for the cover photo of Beyoncé for Vogue magazine.

Coach creative director Stuart Vevers ditched horse-drawn carriages to incorporate bicycles and bring pop culture to the campaign video titled “That’s My Ride”

The behind-the-scenes images of JLo’s campaign for Coach

‘Behind the scenes’ of Jennifer Lopez’s photos for Coach. (Photo: @jlo / Instagram)

Jlo and his union with Coach

In 2019 Jennifer Lopez became an ambassador for Coach and, since then, has starred in fabulous campaigns. The first was held in New York City and for the fall 2020 collection she posed with her children Max and Emme and her mother Guadalupe Rodríguez.

JLo’s best moment

Jennifer Lopez’s new collaboration for Coach’s spring/summer 2022 campaign comes after the singer released a video on Instagram in which she talked about her ambitions for this year and highlighted that she wanted to be a great couple, after resuming their romance after 17 years apart.

“(I’m) thinking about being really aware of what I want my life to be and knowing that my thoughts create my life, and keeping them really positive so that I can grow and be the best version of myself this year.

Better than ever: mentally, physically, spiritually and emotionally (…) (I want) to be the best mother I can be, the best partner I can be, the best friend I can be, the best daughter, sister, boss, person whatever it could be,” said the singer.