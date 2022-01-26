Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are about to get engaged! This is what we know

The courtship of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck is becoming increasingly serious, because according to international media reports the couple is about to get engaged and celebrate their wedding.

Let’s remember that JLo and Affleck They became the protagonists of the headlines a few months ago when they decided to resume their love relationship after being separated for more than 10 years.

Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck engaged?

According to the portal in-touch, the commitment between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck is only a matter of time, because according to sources close to the couple, Armageddon actor doesn’t want to let JLo go one more time. “He has told everyone that he already lost Jen once and he is not going to let it happen again,” says the outlet.

When are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck getting engaged?

Apparently the commitment between the actors is closer than ever, since the American portal assures that Ben Affleck thought to propose to JLo during her birthday in July, however, she thinks it’s a long time to cement their love, so she probably the couple will be engaged in the spring and will marry in the summer.

The love story of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

The first time rumors of a possible relationship between JLo and Ben Affleck It was in 2002 while they were filming the movie Gigli; later, they became Hollywood’s most iconic couple. Just a year later, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got engaged, however, they decided to call off the wedding and end their relationship in 2004.

Shortly after she broke up with Ben Affleck, JLo met Mark Anthony, with whom he had two children: Max and Emme Maribel Muniz. For its part, Ben Affleck married Jennifer Garner and had three children: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

After more than 10 years of being separated, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They resumed their love in 2021 and, since then, we have seen them together -and happier than ever- at the galas. If Ben Affleck decided to propose to JLo, this would be the couple’s first time walking down the aisle..