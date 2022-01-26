Jennifer Aniston takes advantage of her pet to get even richer

For a while now, we have seen Jennifer Aniston start her own brand and do collaborations with interesting companies.. It seems that he has decided to make the most of the popularity that he is recovering recently. However, among all the business opportunities out there, no one thought they would use their pet to get even richer. You would do the same?

Nothing compares to the unconditional love and friendship that dogs offer their owners. Coming home to a dose of unlimited love is something only dog ​​owners understand. They are definitely man’s best friend and if there is a Hollywood celebrity who has proven it, it is Jennifer Aniston. Of course, the actress has not missed the opportunity to make a deal with Invisible Universe (a technology startup) to virtually design Clyde, her pet. Clydeo is the name given to the digital version of Clyde.

First it was agreed that Clydeo would be, for now, on Instagram and Tik Tok. The company’s team then traveled to Aniston’s home in Bel Air to capture Clyde’s personality and quirks. Curiously, the videos and photographs of the animal show the house of the protagonist of ‘Friends’ as the setting. Currently, his Instagram account already has more than 37 thousand followers. And it is precisely what they want to achieve, a large number of viewers to expand the canine’s appearances in other media and generate more profit. In this way, the possibility of creating series, movies and children’s books is increased.

Surely, the talent that Jen has for the camera is transmitted to the new viralized member of her family. So, you will ask yourself: how much does the businesswoman love her pets? How many do you have?

Jennifer Aniston and the inexhaustible love for her pets

In addition to Clyde, the half-breed Schnauzer, Brad Pitt’s ex has two more companions. There’s Sophie (who’s a black and white Pitbull) and Lord Chesterfield (a white Lab). Last year was when she adopted Lord Chesterfield, stating that: “He stole my heart immediately”. And although the film director and producer has stated on multiple occasions that she does not want to have children, she treats her dogs as if they were. In fact, a few months ago she returned to ‘The Morning Show’ accompanied by her little Schnauzer.

In an interview with ‘People’, he stated the following: “If I could have a llama, a pig, an alpaca, sheep, goats, I would. But I have to be very sensitive with Clyde and Sophie.” He added: “It’s about whether they’re going to be happy.” From this it is easy to deduce that he loves animals in general, but prioritizes the well-being of his puppies. Although she is not a fan of tattoos, she has two in honor of one of her puppies. Norman was with her for about 15 years and passed away when she was older, so she got “11 11” (the date she left in 2011) and her name tattooed on her. She is definitely a true animal lover.

Thanks to Jennifer Aniston, fans will now be able to see Clydeo doing yoga, tricks, pranks and all kinds of other feats.