Jamie Dornan in ‘Thor’? The actor surprises with the audition he did for Marvel: “It was terrible”

‘Belfast’ is reaping success wherever it goes and already sounds like one of the main candidates for the Oscars. The film has not gone unnoticed thanks to the good work, among others, of jamie dornan. The actor was even nominated for the Golden Globe and is also going with everything for the Oscar.

For this reason, the British interpreter has stopped by the set of The Tonight Show to comment on his latest works. However, as usually happens in this type of program, in the end he has revealed anecdotes and curiosities of his career that have surprised his followers.

“I auditioned for ‘Thor’ when he directed Thor a long time ago”, Dornan has said referring to his director in ‘Belfast’, Kenneth Brannagh, who was also behind the cameras in the first God of Thunder movie for Marvel Studios back in 2011. The film ended up starring Chris Hemsworth and received weak reviews, accused, in part, of the Shakespearean imprint that his director.

At that time, the interaction was indirect between Jamie Dornan and Kenneth Brannagh, since the actor recorded his part and says that he probably never ended up seeing the recording. “I don’t even think he saw my tape, it was so terrible“, he expressed. On this, he also confessed that the role for which he auditioned was for one of Thor’s “little friends”. So it follows that it could have been for a member of those known as The Three Warriors, who in the cinema Zachary Levi played one of them.

Since then, the star of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ He has not given up on giving life to a superhero. In an interview for The New York Times, he assured that he wanted to be Superman, who would be brought to life by Henry Cavill, and that was in talks with Kevin Feige for Marvel recently, you can see more details in the video above.

In the same interview with Jimmy Fallon, Jamie Dornan explained the real reason for the video that went viral about him singing like Kermit the Frog. As he said, he was not a video intended for your children, but for your stylist.

“I was just playing on a guitar. I’ve always loved that song so I was singing it anyway and then I realized I could sing it like Kermit [la Rana Gutavo]”, commented the intrahistory of his particular version of the song ‘Rainbow Connection’.

