Italian referee denounced the non-consensual dissemination of intimate images

Great scandal in Italy has arisen over the case of the 22-year-old referee Diana Di Meowho revealed that he has been a victim of extortion after videos and intimate images of him were leaked.

Through a video published on their social networks, say meoa member of the AIA-FIGC Section of Pescara, denounced that his videos have been broadcast on platforms such as WhastApp and Telegram.

“They are sharing my private videos, content that I have not shared and some of them recorded without my consent. I found out about these videos thanks to some guys. I denounced it on social networks to gain strength, because I had been locked up in the house for two days It’s a situation I don’t wish on anyone, I’m trying to resist, but not everyone makes it,” the referee said in an Instagram post.

“I did not send those videos. I am afraid that someone has entered my mobile, in my iCloud. They are tracking the authors and those involved in sharing the videos, because that is also a crime. Today the victim is me, tomorrow it could be a person close to those who are perhaps now watching the videos and smiling,” he added.

The young woman, who is also studying Legal Services for the Company and dreams of someday directing a match at the San Siro, gave some details of her nightmare and asked for help.

“I’m here to talk about this. Many of us can’t do it and hide. I hope to give a voice to all those victims who are blamed, when in reality the culprit is on the other side of the screen. Either by spreading or sharing,” wrote on Instagram.

