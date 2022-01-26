It seems that PlayStation leaked an imminent announcement about Grand Theft Auto

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Fans have waited for years to hear about a new installment of Grand Theft Auto. It seems that Rockstar will still take things slowly and it is unlikely that we will have any information about it anytime soon. However, this does not imply that the company does not prepare news about the franchise.

In fact, everything indicates that there will soon be an announcement related to Grand Theft Auto. We tell you this since, apparently, PlayStation leaked details about an upcoming release of the franchise.

We are sorry to disappoint you, because it is not about anything related to Grand Theft Auto VI or something like that. Instead, everything indicates that one more installment of the saga will arrive on PlayStation Now very soon.

PlayStation Now would receive another title of GTA: The Trilogy

PlayStation Now received long ago Grand Theft Auto III: The Definitive Edition, a title that is part of GTA: The Trilogy. The iconic game will remain on the service until January 31, so its days are numbered.

Although this is bad news for users of the service, everything indicates that there is a surprise prepared by Rockstar and PlayStation. This already apparently another game in the collection is coming to the platform soon.

We tell you since several players shared an image on social networks where the logo of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition and that of PlayStation Now. It is also noted that the title will be available on the platform until May 2.

So it is very likely that Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition joins the PlayStation Now catalog in February. At the time of this writing, the information has not been confirmed, as Sony has not yet revealed the lineup of games that will arrive on the service next month.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Here you will find more news about the saga.

