It is confirmed why Uriel Antuna was one of the worst signings in Chivas

Uriel Antuna left Club Guadalajara through the back door bound for Cruz Azul, as one of the worst hires in recent years not only because of his performance on the field, but also because of his rudeness off it and the indiscipline that marked his destiny practically since he arrived at the Guadalajara team as part of the reinforcements of the sports director, Ricardo Peláez in 2019.

As if by magic “Brujo” has begun to show his true level in La Maquina, where in three games he has already scored a goal, the same he did in a full tournament with the sacred herd, so it is clear that the player’s talent was never the problem, but the attitude that he often showed on the field of play, on some occasions apathetic and without the commitment required to play in the most important team in Mexican soccer.

with the celestial Antuna adds a score that he scored on Matchday 3 against Rayados de Monterrey and in the same game he gave an assist to Carlos Rodriguez, while in the Date 1 also gave Charly a goal pass so that he debuted with the capital squad in his debut in the competition against Juárez FC where they won by the slightest difference.

In all of 2021 Antuna scored two goals with Chivas, for which he required 33 games, while with the cement workers only in three games he already has one goal and two assists. During the two years that the speedy attacker was in the Perla Tapatia he scored six goals and added eight assists, Therefore, it would not be surprising that in this same Closure 2022 the “Wizard” match this brand with the light blue shirt.

Antuna never felt sheltered in Chivas

With a few days Cruz Azul, Uriel Antuna revealed that he never felt sheltered in Guadalajara, although he did not explain in detail if he was referring to a locker room issue or in terms of technical and managerial direction. Thus Miguel Ponce sent him a message where he clarified that he should never have expected his colleagues to tell him what he said to do, alluding to the series of controversial behaviors he had in the Flockespecially when it appeared in full pandemic drinking with Alexis Vega.