Is a credit crisis coming?

The US Federal Reserve announcements have generated a lot of nervous selling by investors. The markets have experienced large falls due to fear caused by uncertainty. Now, why so much uncertainty? Well, it’s all due to an extremely complex macroeconomic situation. We have clear economic overheating in the context of a pandemic. And the environment is full of mixed and contradictory signals. Of course the monetary authorities must take action. However, the details of these measures are yet to be defined. The big elephant in the room: What will happen to the debt?

Credit is largely responsible for current inflation and economic overheating. Credit has allowed recovery and increased employment. However, not everything is good. The remedy has had side effects. It is obvious that inflation got out of control and must be stopped with liquidity withdrawals. Apparently, the production and distribution chains need more time to get up. Liquidity is a stimulus. But neither so bald nor with two wigs. The excess of medicine can be as harmful as its deficiency. The authorities must find a balance.

The Federal Reserve (the Fed) of the United States took emergency measures to overcome the covid-19 crisis. The confinement measures generated a deep deflationary crisis that hit incomes and triggered unemployment. Consequently, the Fed took action. First, it lowered interest rates. This means that obtaining credit is cheaper. So the temptation to borrow is greater. Second, the Fed began buying public and private debt. I mean, he bought T-bonds and corporate bonds. That is what is commonly called “capital injections” by the Fed. In Creole, you could say that the Fed lent a lot of money. In other words, the Fed is the world’s largest creditor.

Where does the Fed get so much money? In theory, the printing of money is a simple reflection of production. We must remember that the state is the omnipresent partner of productive society. In other words, the State always gets its piece of the cake. In practice, however, the Fed’s money is digits on a computer. What many call “faith”. This is the same faith that we see in the business world all the time. When a company provides a service and the client promises to pay later, that is the faith we are talking about.

Now, credit is two things at the same time. It is active and passive. It is an asset for the creditor and a liability for the debtor. So when we talk about high global debt, we don’t necessarily mean that the world is on the verge of bankruptcy. Because that debt is someone else’s asset. When the Fed buys T-bonds, it becomes the government’s creditor. The government gets a liability. And the Fed gets an asset. It is very different from an individual who obtains a debt with a private bank.

All debts are dangerous. But there are some debts more manageable than others. Uncle Sam’s debt to his central bank is relatively manageable. But we cannot say the same about private debt. Private debt raises purchasing power today, but becomes a burden tomorrow. Therefore, it is responsible for economic cycles. A highly indebted person consumes less, because a large part of his income is used to pay off the debt. This means that economic growth is slower and the risk of default is a latent danger.

Of course inflation has gotten out of control and the Fed needs to take action. But, be very careful, because too much aggressiveness on the part of the Fed could cause a recession and a credit crisis. There could be a collapse in the bond market, a credit crisis at the level of commercial banks and a crisis of external debt in third world countries. A crash in the markets hurts the price of collateral. And a sharp rise in interest rates would increase the burden of an already quite large debt. The solution?

The most obvious solution is a gradual rise in rates allowing for more economic growth. Debt payment is not so heavy in the presence of higher income. On the other hand, you have to be more lenient with the charges. It is not unwise to start thinking about canceling some debts. That is a particularly viable solution in the case of the external debt of several third world countries. In fact, it is the suggestion of the International Monetary Fund.

The credit problem in the third world is complex. We are talking about countries without solid financial markets that are forced to resort to international markets in order to obtain credit. The great little detail is that, in general, these are countries with great political, economic, monetary and social instability. In other words, they are very unattractive squares for the big capitals. So they have to offer very high rates in order to arouse the interest of investors.

Another problem. That debt is normally in foreign currency. Dollars. That implies that they must pay with the money from the reserves. And that is only possible with a positive trade balance. However, since developing countries are usually simple exporters of raw materials and goods with little added value, their fate depends on the ups and downs of international markets. With little export earnings, a high rate of inflation and a valued currency, the credit crisis is just around the corner. Here we realize that the United States has the goose that lays the golden eggs with the dollar.

Let’s talk about Latin America. The rise of new populist governments makes investors very nervous. Corruption, arbitrary measures, the deterioration of the institutional framework and incendiary rhetoric scare away capital. All this gives way to the cult of personality. The masses fall madly in love with their “strong man”. But, deep down, what we have is a recipe for disaster. The populist at any time can make a default on the foreign debt alleging unfair conditions by the imperial forces to obtain the frantic applause of the populace. However, the truth is that no one wants to invest in a country managed in such a way.

Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are extremely sensitive to macroeconomic factors. We must be very clear about this. Be very careful with falling into ideologies, because it is the easiest way to lose our money. Bitcoin is not the messiah of the New World Order. Bitcoin is a code in a computer network. This code represents an exchange rate. As simple as that. It is not a “wealth creation” asset. It is a “wealth transfer” asset. In other words, we are talking about a speculative market. It is a risk asset that offers great opportunities. But we must take into account its high volatility. The term “volatility” is not pejorative. Volatility is managed and harnessed. Bitcoin price rises in a “risk on” situation. Attention!

This is an opinion piece and Cointelegraph does not necessarily endorse what is expressed here by the author.

It may interest you