Incredible! Image shows how much Xbox has grown since 2017

Xbox had a difficult generation with Xbox One until the arrival of Game Pass, a service that gradually reduced the lack of content that was in the system. After seeing results, Microsoft spared no expense and has invested millions of dollars to get their hands on as many games and franchises as possible.

To put this in perspective, it’s worth reviewing the growth Xbox Game Studios has had in terms of first-party development teams. In 2017 the company already had talented developers, but it has not stopped adding studios thanks to its acquisitions.

Following the purchase of ZeniMax and more recently Activision Blizzard, Xbox Game Studios will have a strong presence in the industry with more than 30 development teams working on new games.

The growth of Xbox Game Studios has been incredible

The Twitter user Klobrille, known for sharing information related to Xbox, published some images that caught the attention of gamers. The first lists the studios that Xbox had in 2017.

So we see the logos of Rare, Mojang, Turn 10, 343 Industries, The Coalition and Xbox Game Studios Publishing, which produces and collaborates in the development of various projects. The growth that Xbox has had in recent years is evident in the second image.

First, the teams that belong to and joined Xbox Game Studios years later are shown, such as Double Fine, World’s Edge, InXile Entertainment, The Initiative, Undead Labs, Obisidian, Compulsion Games, Ninja Theory and Playgraound Games.

Xbox grew quite a bit with the acquisition of ZeniMax, which gave it control of Bethesda, its studios, and its franchises. So Bethesda Softworks, Bethesda Game Studios, id Software, ZeniMax Online Studios, Arkane, MachineGames, Tango Gameworks, Alpha Dog, and Roundhouse Studios are also in the picture.

The icing on the cake comes at the end with the recent purchase of Activision Blizzard, which will give Xbox the opportunity to do new projects with Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, Beenox, Demonware, Digital Legends, High Moon Studios, Infinity Ward, King, Major League Gaming, Radical Entertainment, Raven Software, Sledgehammer Games, Toys for Bob, Treyarch, and more studios.

The post made many people dream about the next games to be released by the company. On the other hand, there were also players who complained about Microsoft’s strategy to grow in the industry based on purchases.

