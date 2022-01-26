“I’m going to leave everything on the field”, Luis Abram’s warning in his first words as a Cruz Azul player

The Peruvian center-back, Luis Abram, has already signed with Cruz Azul and was presented as a reinforcement for Clausura 2022; in his first words he pointed to the greatness of the cement club.

After a long wait and endless attempts, finally Cruz Azul was able to sign its central defense that he needed so much: The Peruvian Luis Abram was presented this tuesday as the sixth reinforcement for the Shout Mexico Closing Tournament 2022 and immediately provided his first impressions with the sky blue t-shirt Well set.

The 25-year-old fullback, who arrived on loan for a year from Granada in Spain, did not hesitate to point to the greatness of La Maquina as the main reason why he decided to leave Europe to become a player cement, as he made it clear that his childhood dream was to play in a big team.

“Cruz Azul is a great team, it fights for titles, a well-known team in America, in Spain as well, very happy to arrive here, with great enthusiasm. As a boy you always want to play in a big team, so they explained the project to me, I knew the magnitude of the club and I did not doubt it”declared louis abram in an interview with the club.

Also, the former player of Velez Sarsfield too applauded the hierarchy of his compatriot and strategist of The Machine, John Reynoso, with whom it will be the first time that it coincides, but with the illusion of suit your style of play and start contributing to the team as soon as possible.

“He is a very successful technician, I have not been lucky enough to direct myself, Today it is concretized and with great enthusiasm. First, adapt, get to know my teammates, adapt to the idea that the coach wants and contribute”, added the Peruvian selected as part of their short-term goals within the institution.

What can Luis Abram’s fans expect?

Finally, he launched a strong message to the fans of Cruz Azul, because when questioned about what could be expected of him on the field, Luis Abram did not hesitate to warn who is willing to leave everything in the court so that the objectives of the club can be fulfilled.