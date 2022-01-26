If You’ve Seen These Movies, You’re Ready For The Third Dose

Count of the great titles that this 2022 celebrate 50, 40, 30 and 20 years of having been released

Fifty years have passed since Marlon Brando immortalized tango in the cinema (with Last Tango in Paris) and became a mafia boss (in The Godfather), in two of the great classics of the seventh art. It has also been 40 years since ET came to Earth and Rambo became a war hero. Likewise, the 30th anniversary of Bass Instincts, by Sharon Stone, and Dracula, by Bram Stoker, and the 20th anniversary of The Ice Age, The Pianist and Spiderman are celebrated. This 2022 is particularly striking in the theme of the celebrations of films that have remained in history because more than 25 are celebrating anniversaries. This is a recount of those tapes that this year celebrate 50, 40, 30 and 20 years of having been released in theaters. If you saw at least half of these 20 titles in the cinema, surely you already have your third dose of the vaccine against covid

They are turning 50 The Godfather. Francis Ford Coppola brought Mario Puzo’s novel to the cinema, in which Marlon Brandon played the patriarch of the Corleone family. He won three Oscars out of nine nominations. The premiere in the United States was on March 24. Soon, to celebrate its 50th anniversary, they are going to release a reissue of the saga in 4K format. The last Tango in Paris. It was directed by Bernardo Bertolucci and starred Marlon Brando and Maria Schneider. It achieved two Oscar nominations: Best Director and Best Actor. Deep Throat. Directed by Gerard Damiano and starring Linda Lovelace, Harry Reems and Dolly Sharp. It is the most successful, influential and profitable erotic film of all time. It cost $25,000 and grossed $600 million. Aguirre, the wrath of God. It had the German Werner Herzog as director and Klaus Kinski, Helena Rojo and Ruy Guerra as protagonists. A story about the Spanish conquest in Peru. Frenzy. Directed by Alfred Hitchcock and starring Jon Finch, Barry Foster and Alec McCowen. A story about a corpse that appears in the River Thames in London.

They are turning 40 ET Under the Steven Spielberg label, it starred Henry Thomas, Drew Barrymore and Robert MacNaughton. He won four Oscars out of the nine nominations he received. Rambo. Ted Kotcheff directed the first film of this saga (which in Colombia was known as Fuga sangrienta). In total, five films of the character played by Sylvester Stallone were released. Poltergeist. Directed by Tobe Hooper and produced by Steven Spielberg, it starred JoBeth Williams, Craig T. Nelson and Beatrice Straight. In 2015 they made a remake of it. Bladerunner. This science fiction classic was directed by Ridley Scott and starred Harrison Ford. It received two Oscar nominations. Tron. Another of the classics of science fiction in the history of cinema. It was written and directed by Steven Lisberger and starred Jeff Bridges. In 2010 it had a sequel.

They are turning 30 Dracula. Francis Ford Coppola directed this adaptation of the novel by Bran Stoke. It starred Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves. Considered the best adaptation on the life of the mythical vampire. Batman Returns. It was director Tim Burton who brought the hero back to the big screen after the 1960s film. Michael Keaton played Batman, while Danny DeVito was the Penguin and Michelle Pfeiffer was Catwoman. Malcom X. Directed and co-written by Spike Lee, the film brought to life the life of African-American activist Malcolm X, who was played by Denzel Washington. Angela Bassett was in the cast. He received two Oscar nominations and one Golden Globe nomination. Women perfume. This drama was directed by Martin Brest and starred Al Pacino, Gabrielle Anwar and Chris O’Donnell. Al Pacino won the Oscar for Best Actor for this role, while the film received three other nominations. He won three Golden Globes. Low instincts. Directed by Paul Verhoeven and starring Sharon Stone and Michael Douglas. This erotically tinged drama garnered two Oscar nominations. In 2006 it had a sequel in which Sharon Stone was in, but not Michael Douglas.