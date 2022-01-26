If you liked ‘Archivo 81’, don’t miss these other 10 series based on podcasts

We selected a dozen titles, all of them available in streaming, whose origin is the fertile universe of audio dramas, that rival to beat on the radio or a complement to this



The recently released Netflix series ‘Archive 81’ brings back the pleasures of analog terror, but if you liked this far from nostalgic story with video tapes and found footage in its core plot, you will surely also be interested in the fruitful sample of television series that are based on successful podcasts. ‘Archivo 81’ is inspired by one created in 2016 by Marc Sollinger and Daniel Powell and, right now, these audio pieces to listen to how and when the consumer wants, a rival to beat on the radio or a complement to it, have become excellent plot material for fiction series, many of them in the fantasy or horror genre, or ‘true crime’ documentaries.

‘Myths and legends (Lore)’ (2017-2018)

Anthological series about werewolves, body snatchers, haunted houses, vampirism, diabolical dolls and various delicacies from the world of the occult ‘Myths and Legends (Lore)’ takes as its starting point the exciting (and very successful) podcast of the same name created in 2015 by Aaron Mahnke, also in charge of its transfer to the world of images. The series, which has two seasons of six episodes each, combines documentary and dramatized scenes to tell terrifying stories of fright, superstition and death that really happened and that, in one way or another, have become part of the folkloric heritage of horror legends Available on Prime Video.

The first fiction 100% inspired by a podcast is, surely, and together with ‘Archivo 81’, the most brilliant translation of the only sound universe to the audiovisual one. In its first season, screenwriters Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg knew how to translate their homonymous audiodrama brilliantly, but what left their jaws dropping was the formal style exercise around the conspiracy thriller carried out by its director, Sam Smail ( ‘Mr Robot’). That story of a social assistance (Julia Roberts) that helped, or something like that, veteran soldiers to integrate into civilian life would give way to a less lustrous second season, surely unnecessary, starring Janelle Monáe. Available on Prime Video.

On Valentine’s Day 2018, Netflix premiered the first season of an addictive ‘true crime’ that told the (very) morbid true story of a con man and the woman whose life he ruined. The guy (Eric Bana) was a fake doctor, as charismatic as he was crappy; she (Connie Britton) was an interior designer with as much success in her work as misfortune in love. The incredible account of everything that happened next was first explained by journalist Christopher Goffard in a series of articles and a successful Los Angeles Times podcast. ‘Dirty John’ would give way to a second season focused on the real case of millionaires Dan and Betty Broderick (Christian Slater and Amanda Peet), although no longer inspired by any podcast. Available on Netflix-

In 2017, Mark Zuckerberg launched Facebook Watch, a (free) platform with which he unsuccessfully tried to compete with YouTube and Netflix. It wasn’t just a huge video store, it also became a content generator, like this engaging mystery series inspired by the eponymous podcast created by Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie. In it, Jessica Biel plays a radio journalist obsessed with finding out what happened in rural Limetown 15 years ago, when 326 people disappeared without a trace at a neurological research center. As indebted to ‘The X Files’ as it is to ‘Ghoulish Frequency (Pontypool’), the series was directed entirely by Rebecca Thomas, responsible for four episodes of ‘File 81’. Unfortunately, it did not reach the levels of success of the original audio drama and was canceled after its first season. Available on Facebook Watch (with Spanish subtitles).

‘The case against Adnan Seyd’ (2019)

Protagonist of the ‘Serial’ podcast, Adnan Masud Syed was sentenced to life in prison in 1999 for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, the South Korean Hae Min Lee, although his trial has been reviewed on several occasions precisely because of the incidence of this audiodrama , presented by Sarah Koenig in 2014, and another produced by one of Adnan’s lawyers, ‘Undisclosed: the State against Adnan Syed’. It’s the raw material on which this four-episode true crime classic is based, which reconstructs the entire case, from the couple’s high school relationship to some elements that have come to light in recent years. Available on HBO Max.

The fans of ‘Dark’ received this Danish fiction with open arms when they sensed that, behind its plot of missing young people, time lines and Nordic circumspection, there could be something similar to the intricate and existential time travel of their beloved Jonas and Martha . There was something, indeed, but it wasn’t the same, nor was it intended. Based on the ‘Equinox 1985’ podcast created by Tea Lindeburg, also a writer for the series, ‘Equinox’ is less philosophical science fiction than a Nordic ‘thriller’ with hints of pagan rural horror, based on the story of a young radio whose sister and classmates disappeared without a trace 20 years ago, and one day receives the enigmatic message on the air that all of them are, today, living in an alternate reality. Available on Netflix

‘The Midnight Gospel’ (2020)

‘The Duncan Trusell family hour’ is a podcast created by actor and television writer Duncan Trusell, who had already collaborated with Pendleton Ward on the animated series ‘Adventure Time’ (2010-2018). Both developed in 2020 ‘The midnight gospel’ from the podcast. It is another animated series, with eight short episodes, which translates the language of audiodrama into a curious animated visual. Clancy, a ‘spacecaster’ (or ‘podcaster’ from space), has eight encounters with as many inhabitants of the planets included in a simulator. Each interview is based on a real post by Trusell, who voices Clancy. Available on Netflix.

Direct adaptation to miniseries format of a successful podcast from the Wondery network, owned by Amazon, which analyzed the case of American neurosurgeon Christopher Duntsch, nicknamed Doctor Death. The podcast began in August 2018 and a year later it was already available in Spanish. In the series created by Patrick Macmanus, Joshua Jackson (‘Fringe’, ‘The affair’) plays the diabolical doctor who turned 33 of his patients into mutilated bodies or corpses. He is currently serving a life sentence. Christian Slater and Alec Baldwin are the doctors who discover his macabre experiments and unmask him. Available on Rakuten TV and Starz Play.

‘Only Murders in the Building’ (2021)

Two comedians and old friends from ‘Saturday night live’, Steve Martin and Martin Short, star alongside Selena Gomez in this intriguing comedy in which three neighbors of a building obsessed with ‘true crime’ podcasts decide to create their own own and investigate the murder of a building tenant. All the neighbors are suspicious, as in an Agatha Christie story, and the victim announces to the camera that 12 hours later he will be murdered. The series is the brainchild of Martin and John Hoffman, and includes appearances by Tina Fey, Nathan Lane, Jimmy Fallon and Sting, the building’s star tenant. Available on Disney+.

‘The Shrink Next Door’ (2021)

Two actors in a state of grace, Paul Ruud and Will Ferrell, born comedians who know how to be dramatic when they want to, play a psychiatrist and his patient. Isaac Herschkopf treated OJ Simpson, among other celebrities, and his influence on Martin Markowitz was such that he ended up disinheriting his sister and making the psychiatrist president of his private foundation. The events alerted one of Markowitz’s neighbors, the journalist Joe Nocera, who generated a successful podcast on the subject in 2019. The series is based on this podcast and takes its same disturbing title, that of ‘The shrink of the House next door’. Available on Apple TV+.